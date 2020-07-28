D3eSports Cup Completes Successful Inaugural Virtual eSports Championship Through Virtual-to-Real Platform

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), successfully wraps up its inaugural D3eSports Cup presented by STEM.org eSports competition this past weekend.



After four rounds of qualifying competition over the previous four weeks, ten (10) drivers were awarded the opportunity to compete in the D3eSports Cup Grand Final race virtually at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, a 2.54-mile, 12-turn circuit in Braselton, Georgia. The Top 8 eSports racers earned their race entry outright and two (2) Wild Card entries were designated by D3eSports Cup Race Director Ian Dawson. The two Wild Card selections were based on professionalism, improvement, and race craft over the previous 12 races and the final 5-lap Relegation Race prior to the D3eSports Grand Final.

The D3eSports Cup runs on the popular Forza Motorsport 7 gaming platform, featured drivers from around the globe in corporate branded cars for the five-race D3eSports Cup championship. Companies include STEM.org, Hasbro’s Transformers, Zotac Gaming, Vivis (a division of Neutra), Audrain Auto Museum, and MERICA brands.

The Top 8 drivers invited to the Grand Final included: Ben Whetstone and Pablo Gonzales in the red Dawson Racing D3+Transformers, Nelson Mason and Don Magnusson in the white D3+Transformers Pro-Am entry, Brandon Wang and Alessio Rugani in the white Zotac Gaming virtual car and Scott Cowan and Zach Lewis, representing STEM.org in the matching yellow cars.

The two (2) drivers selected for the Wild Card spots were Sydney Jim and Tim Trahan, both representing Vivis. Other D3eSports Cup racers over the championship included Antonio Melegari and Ben Chester in the green Audrain Auto Museum cars, Joel Steele and Jef Curran in the Merica brand entries and Cesar Garza and John Pritzlaff in the Black & Gold cars.

Whetstone, in the D3+Transformers entry took the overall victory in the D3eSports Cup Grand Final, followed by Wang in the white Zotac entry and Gonzales in the matching red D3+Transformers car.

Simon Dawson, President/CEO of D3eSports, Closer’s Coffee host and HTC Vive Director, Carlos Figarella, and Ian Dawson CEO of Dawson Racing hosted the Twitch.tv live broadcast, which is archived at the YouTube/ D3eSports Cup channel.

“Our inaugural D3eSports Cup championship was successful beyond our wildest dreams,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of D3eSports. “Creating a platform to showcase brands and partners through a virtual-to-real racing world platform has been our goal. In just this first five-week eSports gaming tournament we were able to provide gaming fans a portal into real racing, the behind-the-scenes operations and people and the rich history motorsports has to offer. Our partners were thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking business model and the virtual racers told us how much they learned and loved it. Congratulations to all. We have already started planning D3eSports Cup Series #2 and will announce plans soon.

“The racing and drivers continue to share and grow through this platform, but we are also thrilled with the feedback we’ve been receiving about the depth of racing knowledge we have imparted on our viewers and the guests we’ve had on the show. We’ll have some exciting guests on the D3eSports Pit Talk after the race and look forward to sharing more with our fans.”

To view D3eSports Cup championships, along with the pre-race show and post-race D3eSports Pit Talk podcast, go to YouTube: D3eSportsCup.

Visit www.d3esports.com or social media: YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

