Confluence unveils fully integrated business model and innovative solutions for investment management industry’s data challenges

Award-winning global technology solutions provider announces unified, broader range of products following its 2019 acquisition of StatPro

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider delivering innovative products to the investment management industry, announced today the completed integration of the former StatPro Group plc and its cloud-based portfolio analytics, asset data services and data management solutions.

Following the 2019 acquisition of StatPro, Confluence has now updated its brand (including a new website and new corporate messaging, logo and visuals) to express the synergies and comprehensive offering represented by the combination of the legacy organizations. The combined company, moving forward under the name “Confluence”, offers innovative solutions for the investment management industry that address a spectrum of performance and analytics, risk, data, regulatory and investor reporting needs.

With the expanded roster of services now available to clients, Confluence will continue to leverage its global expertise and award-winning technology to deliver simple solutions to complex challenges that help increase efficiency, reduce risk and achieve scalability. Clients will see an updated look to the company’s various platforms in the coming months but will experience no disruption of service.

“Since 1991, Confluence has built innovative market solutions and it’s extraordinary to see the company continue to innovate and evolve as a global leader in the industry,” said Mark Evans, CEO and founder of Confluence. “The successful integration of StatPro is a major milestone for our company and exemplifies Confluence’s potential as we continue to expand our product offering. Our vision is to provide firms around the world with solutions that turn investment data into financial intelligence, and decisions that we make on a daily basis seek to make that a reality.”

Visit www.confluence.com to explore the new website and learn more about the solutions offered.

About Confluence

Confluence is a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges. Since 1991, Confluence has been building and delivering innovative products for asset owners, asset managers and asset service providers that address a spectrum of performance and analytics, risk, data, regulatory and investor reporting needs. With the 2019 acquisition of StatPro, Confluence offers a broader range of data-driven solutions, delivering a full set of products to the front, middle and back office to reduce risk and increase efficiency. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 40 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.

