Immuneering to Present at the Inaugural LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation today announced the company’s participation in the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium, taking place August 4-5, 2020. The company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., MBA, will present a corporate update to potential investors and strategic partners, among other various relevant audiences. The corporate update will cover recent and upcoming company milestones, as well as an overview of the company’s business, drug pipelines, Disease Cancelling Technology and partnering activities.



Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Registration: Register Here

About the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium

LifeSci Partners is hosting its inaugural Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium on August 4 and 5, 2020. The Symposium will feature presentations by executives from more than 130 private healthcare companies in both the biopharma and medical device sectors as well as panel discussions with healthcare industry leaders, venture capital and investment communities. The format will include 25-minute presentations from each participating company followed by a moderated question and answer segment.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering aims to systematically create highly effective medicines by applying proprietary bioinformatics to create and advance pipelines of novel compounds that cancel disease signals. Its current pipelines of drug candidates are in oncology (with an initial focus on novel ways to target the RAS/RAF/MEK pathway), neuroscience, and immuno-oncology. Utilizing its proprietary computational Disease Cancelling Technology, the company engineers pipelines of medicines that reverse a disease signal across many relevant genes. Immuneering’s technologies have proven exceptionally rapid and capital-efficient in creating its pipelines. Concurrent with its internal programs, the company provides unparalleled computational biology services to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Corporate Contact:

Rebecca Kusko, Ph.D.

Immuneering Corporation

617-500-8080

rkusko@immuneering.com