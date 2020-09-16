Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Alabama to Please Call Attorney Erik Karst of the Law firm of Karst von Oiste-Better Lawyers-Better Compensation Results

"We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama to not roll the dice on compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst.” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the wife or family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama to not roll the dice on compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this.

Because of the Coronavirus many people in the US who have mesothelioma have delayed beginning the financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars-but to get the best compensation a Navy Veteran must be represented by lawyers who know what they are doing.

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their services are available statewide for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Alabama in any community including Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, or Tuscaloosa. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alabama we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

The University of Alabama’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham. https://www.uab.edu/onealcancercenter/.

According to the US Center for Disease Control the average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. Frequently victims of mesothelioma are initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in New Mexico. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Alabama. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alabama include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.