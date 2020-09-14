Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Get A Much Better Compensation Settlement for a Navy Veteran in Tennessee-Why Settle for Less?

"The Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Tennessee-get better compensation results.” — Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Tennessee gets the best possible financial compensation settlement results. Frequently financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma can exceed a million dollars.

Because of the Coronavirus there is a good chance people who had mesothelioma were initially diagnosed with COVID-19. The Coronavisus-COVID-19 and mesothelioma have similar symptoms.

The Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their free services are available statewide in every community in Tennessee, including Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Clarksville. https:// Tennessee.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center is also focused on making certain a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma has access to the best treatment option facilities in their state. For the best possible treatment options for mesothelioma in Tennessee, the Tennessee Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims, or their family to consider:

* The Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville: https://www.vicc.org

* Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis: https://www.baptistonline.org/memphis/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Tennessee include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers for the TVA, manufacturing or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Tennessee.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.