Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of COVID-19 tests done on 27th July 2020
Number of new confirmed cases: 7
Number of Ugandan truck drivers confirmed: 5
Number of alerts confirmed: 1
Number of contacts confirmed: 0
Number of returnees confirmed: 1
Cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date: 1,135
Cumulative Ugandan recoveries to-date: 989
COVID-19 deaths: 0
COVID-19 deaths registered to-date: 2
Number of foreign truck drivers that tested positive and were denied entry into the country: 32
Samples from Points of Entry tested: 1,220
Samples from Alerts and Contacts tested: 665
Total number of samples tested: 1,885
Cumulative COVID-19 samples tested to-date: 264,162
Of the seven (7) confirmed cases;- five (5) are truck drivers, one (1) is an alert from Buikwe District while one (1) is a Ugandan national who returned from Saudi Arabia and was under quarantine at the time of test.
Regarding the five (5) truck drivers; four (4) arrived from Kenya via Malaba while one (1) arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula Point of Entry.
Thirty-two (32) foreign truck drivers (26 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 2 Congolese and 1 South Sudanese) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.