Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of COVID-19 tests done on 27th July 2020

Number of new confirmed cases: 7

Number of Ugandan truck drivers confirmed: 5

Number of alerts confirmed: 1

Number of contacts confirmed: 0

Number of returnees confirmed: 1

Cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date: 1,135

Cumulative Ugandan recoveries to-date: 989

COVID-19 deaths: 0

COVID-19 deaths registered to-date: 2

Number of foreign truck drivers that tested positive and were denied entry into the country: 32

Samples from Points of Entry tested: 1,220

Samples from Alerts and Contacts tested: 665

Total number of samples tested: 1,885

Cumulative COVID-19 samples tested to-date: 264,162

Of the seven (7) confirmed cases;- five (5) are truck drivers, one (1) is an alert from Buikwe District while one (1) is a Ugandan national who returned from Saudi Arabia and was under quarantine at the time of test.

Regarding the five (5) truck drivers; four (4) arrived from Kenya via Malaba while one (1) arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula Point of Entry.

Thirty-two (32) foreign truck drivers (26 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 2 Congolese and 1 South Sudanese) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.