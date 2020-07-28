First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.1 Million or $0.22 per Diluted Share

/EIN News/ -- RENTON, Wash., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $2.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $3.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $3.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the comparable six‑month period in 2019.



“As we all know, the first six months of 2020 have been quite different than we initially anticipated,” said Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am extremely proud that through it all the First Financial Northwest team has maintained its strength, integrity and passion. While we took necessary precautions to support our team with flexible work accommodations and to manage COVID‑19 health risks, we also demonstrated our high touch philosophy to meet the needs and expectations of our customers, communities, and shareholders. We delivered quality solutions by working with existing customers in a variety of ways and invited new customers to experience our superior service via the Paycheck Protection Program. In the three months ending on June 30, 2020, we had facilitated 455 PPP loans totaling $51.7 million, with the potential to support upwards of 5,000 jobs,” continued Kiley.

“I am also very pleased with the progress being made to reduce our cost of funds and improve our deposit mix. During the quarter, our cost of funds declined to 1.34% compared to 1.69% in the previous quarter, with demand deposits increasing $72.0 million,” continued Kiley. “We also saw our net interest margin increase slightly even though we added over $50 million of lower-yielding PPP loans in the quarter.”

Kiley stated, “As a result of economic concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we again increased our allowance for loan loss risk factors for certain loan categories, which resulted in a provision for loan losses of $300,000 for the second quarter. Without the adjustment for COVID‑19 related economic factors, we would not have recorded a provision for loan losses in the quarter.”

“While I am very positive about our geographical expansion strategy and our success to date, as well as the market opportunities offered with the two new offices planned for Gig Harbor in Pierce County and Issaquah in King County, we expect to slow the pace of expansion in the current environment,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2020:

Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaled $51.7 million.

Net loans receivable increased $46.1 million to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2020, from $1.09 billion at March 31, 2020, and $85.6 million from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2019.

Total deposits increased 12.6% to $1.13 billion as of June 30, 2020, from $1.00 billion at March 31, 2020, and 9.8% from $1.03 billion at June 30, 2019.

The Bank received regulatory approval to open offices in Gig Harbor, Pierce County, Washington, and Issaquah, King County, Washington.

The Company’s book value per share was $15.32 at June 30, 2020, compared to $15.03 at March 31, 2020, and $14.83 at June 30, 2019.

The Company repurchased 135,450 shares during the quarter at an average price of $9.42 per share under a stock repurchase plan that expired on July 27, 2020.

The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase plan to repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock effective July 30, 2020, for a period of up to six months.

The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to shareholders.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at June 30, 2020, were 10.0% and 15.0%, respectively, compared to 10.3% and 14.7%, respectively, at both March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019.

Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”) and taking into account the estimated future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank recorded a $300,000 provision for loan losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total deposits at June 30, 2020, increased $126.2 million to $1.13 billion, from $1.00 billion at March 31, 2020, and was up $100.5 million from $1.03 billion at June 30, 2019. Demand deposits increased $72.0 million during the quarter, due in large part to deposits related to PPP loans funded during the quarter. The continued success of our deposit gathering efforts through our expanded branch network has allowed the Company to reduce its dependence on brokered deposits and FHLB advances as sources of funds.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Deposits: (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 91,593 $ 53,519 $ 49,219 $ 38,074 $ 42,374 Interest-bearing demand 102,707 68,803 50,414 33,904 52,293 Statement savings 18,946 17,040 22,593 1,906 (3,647 ) Money market 429,987 397,489 310,587 32,498 119,400 Certificates of deposit, retail (1) 450,487 437,676 412,134 12,811 38,353 Certificates of deposit, brokered 32,448 25,457 180,763 6,991 (148,315 ) Total deposits $ 1,126,168 $ 999,984 $ 1,025,710 $ 126,184 $ 100,458

(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an aggregate fair value adjustment of $17,000 at June 30, 2020, $22,000 at March 31, 2020, and $41,000 at June 30, 2019.

The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

June 30, 2020 Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Statement savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Certificates of deposit, brokered Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 40,619 $ 48,670 $ 14,525 $ 242,453 $ 367,483 $ - $ 713,750 Landing 3,338 1,892 31 15,306 8,587 - 29,154 Woodinville (1) 2,544 5,505 938 16,364 7,320 - 32,671 Bothell 2,927 2,793 33 5,650 3,268 - 14,671 Crossroads 7,435 6,516 158 51,674 11,756 - 77,539 Kent (2) 7,144 5,883 1 12,424 1,065 - 26,517 Kirkland (2) 5,748 6 - 1,068 - - 6,822 Total King County 69,755 71,265 15,686 344,939 399,479 - 901,124 Snohomish County Mill Creek 3,969 2,120 799 15,029 10,729 - 32,646 Edmonds 6,884 12,615 229 24,414 19,379 - 63,521 Clearview (1) 4,999 5,953 868 15,278 4,859 - 31,957 Lake Stevens (1) 2,985 6,788 618 13,794 4,213 - 28,398 Smokey Point (1) 2,168 3,894 745 15,291 11,828 - 33,926 Total Snohomish County 21,005 31,370 3,259 83,806 51,008 - 190,448 Pierce County University Place (2) 833 72 1 1,242 - - 2,148 Total Pierce County 833 72 1 1,242 - - 2,148 Total retail deposits 91,593 102,707 18,946 429,987 450,487 - 1,093,720 Brokered deposits - - - - - 32,448 32,448 Total deposits $ 91,593 $ 102,707 $ 18,946 $ 429,987 $ 450,487 $ 32,448 $ 1,126,168

(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $17,000.

(2) Kent office opened January 31, 2019; Kirkland, November 12, 2019; and University Place, March 2, 2020.

March 31, 2020 Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Statement savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Certificates of deposit, brokered Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 28,624 $ 22,619 $ 13,811 $ 230,235 $ 355,710 $ - $ 650,999 Landing 4,476 2,173 36 13,286 9,821 - 29,792 Woodinville (1) 1,705 5,623 733 15,790 6,908 - 30,759 Bothell 556 886 20 6,221 3,297 - 10,980 Crossroads 4,894 10,197 5 47,714 11,689 - 74,499 Kent (2) 472 2,961 - 10,736 1,061 - 15,230 Kirkland (2) 253 11 - - - - 264 Total King County 40,980 44,470 14,605 323,982 388,486 - 812,523 Snohomish County Mill Creek 2,292 3,610 467 18,619 10,552 - 35,540 Edmonds 3,352 10,952 210 22,591 18,920 - 56,025 Clearview (1) 3,627 4,596 753 13,288 4,775 - 27,039 Lake Stevens (1) 2,024 2,446 468 7,142 4,240 - 16,320 Smokey Point (1) 1,244 2,715 537 11,656 10,703 - 26,855 Total Snohomish County 12,539 24,319 2,435 73,296 49,190 - 161,779 Pierce County University Place (2) - 14 - 211 - - 225 Total Pierce County - 14 - 211 - - 225 Total retail deposits 53,519 68,803 17,040 397,489 437,676 - 974,527 Brokered deposits - - - - - 25,457 25,457 Total deposits $ 53,519 $ 68,803 $ 17,040 $ 397,489 $ 437,676 $ 25,457 $ 999,984

(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $22,000.

(2) Kent office opened January 31, 2019; Kirkland, November 12, 2019; and University Place, March 2, 2020.

Net loans receivable increased to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2020, from $1.09 billion at March 31, 2020, and $1.05 billion at June 30, 2019. PPP loan originations of $51.7 million contributed to this quarterly increase. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.12 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.10 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $1.05 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The Company recorded a $300,000 provision for loan losses in both the quarters ended June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, and a recapture of provision for loan losses of $800,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The provision in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was primarily attributed to adjustments to economic factors due to COVID-19 primarily in our Commercial Real Estate and Construction/Land portfolios. The provision in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was due primarily to forecasted credit deterioration for all loans categories in response to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The $800,000 recapture of provision for loan losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was primarily due to the recapture of provision associated with a single construction loan with a balance of $11.6 million after an impairment analysis concluded that the Bank did not anticipate incurring losses on the loan.

The ALLL represented 1.20% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.22% at both March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019. Excluding the PPP loan balances, which are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration, the ALLL represented 1.25% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans totaled $2.2 million at both June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, compared to $146,000 at June 30, 2019. The increase from the prior year is due to a $2.1 million multifamily loan currently in foreclosure. Based on an impairment analysis conducted in the first quarter of 2020, the Company does not expect to incur a loss on this credit. As of June 30, 2020, there were no loans 30 days or more past due that had not requested a deferral other than the $2.1 million multifamily loan in foreclosure and one consumer loan of less than $10,000. OREO remained unchanged at $454,000 at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Three

Month One

Year 2020 2020 2019 Change Change (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans: One-to-four family residential $ 87 $ 91 $ 103 $ (4 ) $ (16 ) Multifamily 2,104 2,104 ─

─

2,104 Consumer ─

─

43 ─

(43 ) Total nonperforming loans 2,191 2,195 146 (4 ) 2,045 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 454 454 454 ─

─

Total nonperforming assets (1) $ 2,645 $ 2,649 $ 600 $ (4 ) $ 2,045 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.05 %

(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of our TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at June 30, 2020.

The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. At June 30, 2020, TDRs totaled $4.3 million, compared to $5.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $6.7 million at June 30, 2019. As discussed further below, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 signed into law on March 27, 2020 (“CARES Act”) provides guidance around the modification of loans as a result of the COVID‑19 pandemic, which outlined, among other criteria, that short-term modifications made on a good faith basis to borrowers who were current as defined under the CARES Act prior to any relief, are not TDRs.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaled $10.1 million, compared to $9.7 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019.

Interest income totaled $14.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $14.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $14.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decline in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was primarily due to the recent decline in interest rates as the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee dramatically reduced its short-term interest rate targets by 150 basis points in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This partially impacted the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, however it had a larger impact with the low rates in place for the entire quarter ended June 30, 2020. In addition, the yields on the PPP loans originated during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were well below the yields in the remainder of our loan portfolio. As a result, average loan yields declined to 4.72% at June 30, 2020, compared to 4.94% at March 31, 2020, and 5.19% at June 30, 2019.

Total interest expense was $4.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. In addition to improving our deposit mix by increasing lower cost demand deposits, we were able to successfully reduce the rates paid on our interest-bearing deposits during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As a result, the average cost of deposits declined to 1.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 1.81% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 1.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decline from the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was due primarily to a reduced level of brokered deposits and a declining interest rate environment. Specifically, we replaced higher cost brokered deposits with retail deposits through our branch network and FHLB advances obtained in conjunction with interest rate swaps to secure lower long-term interest rates. Advances from the FHLB totaled $120.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $160.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $105.0 million at June 30, 2019. The average cost of borrowings was 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 1.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 2.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020, the entire balance of our $120.0 million in borrowings were short-term FHLB advances tied to long-term interest rate swaps. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we entered into interest rate swap transactions totaling $45.0 million. In addition, we entered into $25.0 million in forward starting interest rate swaps beginning October 25, 2021, to partially replace a $50.0 million swap maturing on that date.

Total stockholders’ equity increased slightly to $154.0 million at June 30, 2020, from $153.1 million at March 31, 2020, primarily due to net income partially offset by share repurchases. The Company’s book value per common share increased to $15.32 at June 30, 2020, from $15.03 at March 31, 2020, due in part to the Company’s success in repurchasing shares well below book value per share during the quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 3.23% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The modest improvement in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, relates primarily to the reduction in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities outpacing the reduction in yield on interest-earning assets. The decline in net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was due primarily to a significant decline in interest-earning asset yields, partially offset by a decline in cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaled $789,000, compared to $990,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $879,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was primarily due to a reduction in loan prepayment penalties. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to lower loan prepayment penalties in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and fees received on new loan interest rate swap agreements in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Noninterest expense totaled $7.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $7.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Salaries and employee benefits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, decreased from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to a reduction in stock-based compensation elements reflecting the recent decline in the Company’s stock price, along with the reclassification of the compensation expense related to PPP loan originations to loan direct costs. Other general and administrative expenses increased in the current quarter due to an increase in the Company’s unfunded commitment reserve. Unfunded commitments totaled $114.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $102.9 million as of March 31, 2020. The change in unfunded commitments resulted in a $29,000 expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to a recapture of expense of $72,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Noninterest expense increased from the same quarter last year as the Bank continued to pursue its branch expansion strategy, which resulted in higher salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment and data processing expense among increases in other noninterest expenses due to the growth in our operations.

COVID-19 Related Information

As noted above, in response to the current global situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we are providing assistance to our customers in a variety of ways and participating in the PPP offered under the CARES Act as a Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lender, and taking the steps necessary while working with our loan customers to effectively manage our portfolio through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the duration, impact and government response to the crisis. The following is presented to outline certain activities in this regard:

Paycheck Protection Program

As of June 30, 2020, we had originated 455 requests for PPP loans totaling approximately $51.7 million. A total of 375 of these loans, or more than 82%, are for loan amounts of $150,000 or less and represent $17.8 million of the total. According to data received from customers in this process, these funds will assist small businesses who provided approximately 5,000 jobs in the community to retain employees. We are very proud of the countless hours our employees spent processing these applications and helping so many small businesses.

Modifications

The primary method of relief is to allow the borrower to defer their loan payments for three to nine months, while others have been provided the opportunity to pay interest only depending upon their specific circumstances. The CARES Act and regulatory guidelines suspend the determination of certain loan modifications related to the COVID‑19 pandemic from being treated as TDRs. The following table provides detail on the modifications approved and processed through June 30, 2020:

As of June 30, 2020 Balance of loans with modifications of 1-3 months Balance of loans with modifications of greater than 3 months Total balance of loans with modifications granted Total loans

as of

June 30, 2020 Modifications as % of total loans as of June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) One-to-four family residential $ 20,605 $ 7,367 $ 27,972 $ 382,213 7.3 % Multifamily 4,657 2,877 7,534 159,371 4.7 Commercial real estate: Office 2,408 - 2,408 83,439 2.9 Retail 16,094 7,636 23,730 121,936 19.5 Mobile home park - - - 25,961 - Hotel/motel 996 39,027 40,023 68,165 58.7 Nursing home 5,400 6,368 11,768 11,768 100.0 Warehouse - 8,796 8,796 17,422 50.5 Storage - - - 36,266 - Other non-residential 2,114 - 2,114 25,793 8.2 Total commercial real estate 27,012 61,827 88,839 390,750 22.7 Construction/land 1,100 - 1,100 96,497 1.1 Business: Aircraft 1,364 - 1,364 15,460 8.8 SBA - - - 737 - PPP - - - 51,661 - Other business 2,065 657 2,722 18,212 14.9 Total business 3,429 657 4,086 86,070 4.7 Consumer: Classic/collectible auto 1,831 - 1,831 24,767 7.4 Other consumer 760 - 760 14,464 5.3 Total consumer 2,591 - 2,591 39,231 6.6 Total loans with COVID‑19 pandemic modifications $ 59,394 $ 72,728 $ 132,122 $ 1,154,132 11.4 %

As of July 16, 2020, $16.6 million in loans included in the table above for which the deferral period had expired had resumed their scheduled payments. Extension requests were approved on eight loans with a total balance of $17.6 million which were previously modified.

Additional Loan Portfolio Details

Total balances drawn on outstanding lines of credit as of December 31, 2019, were $47.1 million and the unused portion of lines of credit totaled $38.1 million. As of March 31, 2020, total balances drawn increased slightly to $48.4 million with $30.3 million in available lines of credit remaining. At June 30, 2020, total balances drawn declined to $46.6 million and the unused portion of lines of credit totaled $35.1 million.

The Bank is monitoring its loan portfolio for delinquencies of loans that have not requested modification qualifying under the CARES Act or regulatory guidance. The following table presents the loan to value (“LTV”) ratios of select segments of our loan portfolio that we believe may be more likely to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic considerations at June 30, 2020. The LTV ratio is derived by dividing the current loan balance by the lower of the original appraised value or purchase price of the real estate or other collateral:

June 30, 2020 LTV 0-60% LTV 61-75% LTV 76%+ Total Average LTV Category: (1) (Dollars in thousands) One-to-four family $ 236,995 $ 151,660 $ 37,206 $ 425,861 48.13 % Church 1,392 - - 1,392 47.81 Classic auto 3,501 9,948 11,318 24,767 69.02 Gas station 3,547 - 517 4,064 54.92 Hotel / motel 58,534 9,347 - 67,881 47.61 Marina 7,808 - - 7,808 38.05 Mobile home park 19,701 6,260 - 25,961 34.03 Nursing home 12,868 - - 12,868 20.87 Office 53,861 26,234 2,922 83,017 48.17 Other non-residential 6,478 4,762 - 11,240 50.69 Retail 75,482 40,706 - 116,188 50.46 Storage 26,438 11,254 - 37,692 53.67 Warehouse 15,341 1,930 - 17,271 49.51

(1) Represents select segments of loans that may include construction loans; classifications may differ from those used elsewhere in this release because they are based on type of collateral rather than loan category.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 13 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID‑19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Assets Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Three

Month Change One

Year Change Cash on hand and in banks $ 7,688 $ 6,453 $ 8,119 19.1 % (5.3 )% Interest-earning deposits with banks 66,250 22,063 22,579 200.3 193.4 Investments available-for-sale, at fair value 128,874 132,159 141,581 (2.5 ) (9.0 ) Annuity held-to-maturity 2,395 2,371 - 1.0 n/a Loans receivable, net of allowance of $13,836, $13,530, and $13,057, respectively 1,138,243 1,092,128 1,052,676 4.2 8.1 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 6,410 8,010 5,701 (20.0 ) 12.4 Accrued interest receivable 4,981 4,302 4,650 15.8 7.1 Deferred tax assets, net 2,007 2,227 1,379 (9.9 ) 45.5 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 454 454 454 0.0 0.0 Premises and equipment, net 22,222 22,591 21,944 (1.6 ) 1.3 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 32,561 32,290 31,446 0.8 3.5 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,513 1,898 3,492 (20.3 ) (56.7 ) Right of use asset ("ROU") 2,972 2,446 1,609 21.5 84.7 Goodwill 889 889 889 0.0 0.0 Core deposit intangible 896 932 1,042 (3.9 ) (14.0 ) Total assets $ 1,418,355 $ 1,331,213 $ 1,297,561 6.5 % 9.3 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 91,593 $ 53,519 $ 49,219 71.1 % 86.1 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,034,575 946,465 976,491 9.3 5.9 Total deposits 1,126,168 999,984 1,025,710 12.6 9.8 Advances from the FHLB 120,000 160,000 105,000 (25.0 ) 14.3 Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,475 4,960 2,844 (50.1 ) (13.0 ) Lease liability 3,070 2,538 1,633 21.0 88.0 Accrued interest payable 218 236 461 (7.6 ) (52.7 ) Other liabilities 12,448 10,403 8,085 19.7 54.0 Total liabilities 1,264,379 1,178,121 1,143,733 7.3 10.5 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding $ - $ - $ - n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,048,961shares at June 30, 2020,

10,184,411 shares at March 31, 2020, and 10,375,325 shares at June 30, 2019 100 102 104 (2.0 ) (3.8 ) Additional paid-in capital 85,119 86,357 88,725 (1.4 ) (4.1 ) Retained earnings 75,181 74,017 69,976 1.6 7.4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (3,885 ) (4,563 ) (1,309 ) (14.9 ) 196.8 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (2,539 ) (2,821 ) (3,668 ) (10.0 ) (30.8 ) Total stockholders' equity 153,976 153,092 153,828 0.6 0.1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,418,355 $ 1,331,213 $ 1,297,561 6.5 % 9.3 %





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Three Month Change One Year Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,183 $ 13,474 $ 13,606 (2.2 )% (3.1 )% Investments available-for-sale 796 919 1,109 (13.4 ) (28.2 ) Investments held-to-maturity 9 - - n/a n/a Interest-earning deposits with banks 8 31 48 (74.2 ) (83.3 ) Dividends on FHLB Stock 81 76 102 6.6 (20.6 ) Total interest income 14,077 14,500 14,865 (2.9 ) (5.3 ) Interest expense Deposits 3,666 4,366 4,330 (16.0 ) (15.3 ) Borrowings 344 470 829 (26.8 ) (58.5 ) Total interest expense 4,010 4,836 5,159 (17.1 ) (22.3 ) Net interest income 10,067 9,664 9,706 4.2 3.7 Provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses 300 300 (800 ) 0.0 (137.5 ) Net interest income after provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses 9,767 9,364 10,506 4.3 (7.0 ) Noninterest income Net gain on sale of investments 69 - - n/a n/a BOLI income 254 254 189 0.0 34.4 Wealth management revenue 183 165 261 10.9 (29.9 ) Deposit related fees 184 176 205 4.5 (10.2 ) Loan related fees 97 392 209 (75.3 ) (53.6 ) Other 2 3 15 (33.3 ) (86.7 ) Total noninterest income 789 990 879 (20.3 ) (10.2 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,801 5,212 4,734 (7.9 ) 1.4 Occupancy and equipment 1,031 1,071 898 (3.7 ) 14.8 Professional fees 455 430 326 5.8 39.6 Data processing 687 694 397 (1.0 ) 73.0 OREO related expenses, net 5 1 1 400.0 400.0 Regulatory assessments 127 144 136 (11.8 ) (6.6 ) Insurance and bond premiums 103 120 88 (14.2 ) 17.0 Marketing 29 64 76 (54.7 ) (61.8 ) Other general and administrative 706 532 627 32.7 12.6 Total noninterest expense 7,944 8,268 7,283 (3.9 ) 9.1 Income before federal income tax provision 2,612 2,086 4,102 25.2 (36.3 ) Federal income tax provision 469 402 798 16.7 (41.2 ) Net income $ 2,143 $ 1,684 $ 3,304 27.3 % (35.1 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.17 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.17 $ 0.33 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,808,854 9,896,234 9,952,419 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 9,819,664 9,978,060 10,046,355





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 One Year Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 26,657 $ 26,887 (0.9 )% Investments available-for-sale 1,715 2,268 (24.4 ) Investments held-to-maturity 11 - n/a Interest-earning deposits with banks 37 88 (58.0 ) Dividends on FHLB Stock 157 193 (18.7 ) Total interest income 28,577 29,436 (2.9 ) Interest expense Deposits 8,032 8,152 (1.5 ) Borrowings 814 1,726 (52.8 ) Total interest expense 8,846 9,878 (10.4 ) Net interest income 19,731 19,558 0.9 Provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses 600 (400 ) (250.0 ) Net interest income after provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses 19,131 19,958 (4.1 ) Noninterest income Net gain (loss) on sale of investments 69 (8 ) (962.5 ) BOLI income 509 458 11.1 Wealth management revenue 348 457 (23.9 ) Deposit related fees 359 376 (4.5 ) Loan related fees 489 272 79.8 Other 4 24 (83.3 ) Total noninterest income 1,778 1,579 12.6 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,013 9,734 2.9 Occupancy and equipment 2,103 1,764 19.2 Professional fees 885 822 7.7 Data processing 1,381 915 50.9 OREO related expenses, net 6 32 (81.3 ) Regulatory assessments 271 273 (0.7 ) Insurance and bond premiums 223 193 15.5 Marketing 93 162 (42.6 ) Other general and administrative 1,236 1,097 12.7 Total noninterest expense 16,211 14,992 8.1 Income before federal income tax provision 4,698 6,545 (28.2 ) Federal income tax provision 871 1,296 (32.8 ) Net income $ 3,827 $ 5,249 (27.1 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,852,544 10,034,895 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 9,890,239 10,132,107





The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate: Residential: Micro-unit apartments $ 11,177 1.0 % $ 11,230 1.0 % $ 13,943 1.3 % Other multifamily 148,194 12.8 158,238 14.3 147,517 13.8 Total multifamily residential 159,371 13.8 169,468 15.3 161,460 15.1 Non-residential: Office 83,439 7.3 95,911 8.7 100,620 9.5 Retail 121,936 10.6 122,460 11.1 144,050 13.5 Mobile home park 25,961 2.2 25,370 2.3 21,533 2.0 Hotel / motel 68,165 5.9 52,515 4.7 27,725 2.6 Nursing Home 11,768 1.0 11,783 1.1 16,172 1.5 Warehouse 17,422 1.5 17,489 1.6 18,303 1.7 Storage 36,266 3.1 34,551 3.1 36,096 3.4 Other non-residential 25,793 2.2 25,831 2.3 19,703 1.8 Total non-residential 390,750 33.8 385,910 34.9 384,202 36.0 Construction/land: One-to-four family residential 45,128 3.9 43,279 3.9 45,953 4.3 Multifamily 40,120 3.5 35,201 3.2 37,032 3.5 Commercial 6,134 0.5 22,946 2.1 13,793 1.3 Land development 5,115 0.4 5,975 0.5 8,356 0.8 Total construction/land 96,497 8.3 107,401 9.7 105,134 9.9 One-to-four family residential: Permanent owner occupied 208,484 18.1 203,045 18.4 201,989 18.9 Permanent non-owner occupied 173,729 15.1 168,208 15.2 159,267 14.9 Total one-to-four family residential 382,213 33.2 371,253 33.6 361,256 33.8 Business Aircraft 15,460 1.3 13,741 1.2 14,459 1.4 Small Business Administration ("SBA") 737 0.1 753 0.1 - 0.0 Payroll Protection Plan ("PPP") 51,661 4.5 - 0.0 - 0.0 Other business 18,212 1.6 20,208 1.8 21,899 2.1 Total business 86,070 7.5 34,702 3.1 36,358 3.5 Consumer Classic Auto 24,767 2.1 22,029 2.0 - 0.0 Other consumer 14,464 1.3 15,196 1.4 17,891 1.7 Total consumer 39,231 3.4 37,225 3.4 17,891 1.7 Total loans 1,154,132 100.0 % 1,105,959 100.0 % 1,066,301 100.0 % Less: Deferred loan fees, net 2,053 301 568 ALLL 13,836 13,530 13,057 Loans receivable, net $ 1,138,243 $ 1,092,128 $ 1,052,676 Concentrations of credit: (1) Construction loans as % of total capital 67.3 % 77.6 % 80.1 % Total non-owner occupied commercial

real estate as % of total capital 420.7 % 437.7 % 441.0 %

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Performance Ratios : (1) Return on assets 0.63 % 0.51 % 0.79 % 0.75 % 1.04 % Return on equity 5.59 4.30 6.64 6.41 8.70 Dividend payout ratio 45.45 58.82 34.62 36.00 27.27 Equity-to-assets ratio 10.86 11.50 11.65 11.85 11.86 Tangible equity ratio (2) 10.74 11.38 11.53 11.73 11.72 Net interest margin 3.12 3.11 3.09 3.07 3.23 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.96 113.78 113.50 113.17 113.23 Efficiency ratio 73.18 77.60 71.04 69.73 68.80 Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets 2.33 2.51 2.40 2.24 2.28 Book value per common share $ 15.32 $ 15.03 $ 15.25 $ 15.06 $ 14.83 Tangible book value per share (2) 15.14 14.85 15.07 14.88 14.64 Capital Ratios : (3) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.02 % 10.25 % 10.27 % 10.13 % 10.34 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.70 13.42 13.13 13.14 13.46 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.70 13.42 13.13 13.14 13.46 Total capital ratio 14.95 14.67 14.38 14.39 14.71 Asset Quality Ratios : Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.19 0.20 0.04 0.05 0.05 ALLL as a percent of total loans 1.20 1.22 1.18 1.20 1.22 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Allowance for Loan Losses : ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 13,530 $ 13,218 $ 13,161 $ 13,057 $ 13,808 Provision (Recapture of provision) 300 300 - 100 (800 ) Charge-offs - - - - - Recoveries 6 12 57 4 49 ALLL, end of the quarter $ 13,836 $ 13,530 $ 13,218 $ 13,161 $ 13,057

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

(2) Tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 15 for reconciliation between the GAAP and non‑GAAP financial measures.

(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Yields and Costs : (1) Yield on loans 4.72 % 4.94 % 5.05 % 5.14 % 5.19 % Yield on investments available-for-sale 2.41 2.72 2.85 3.02 3.21 Yield on investments held-to-maturity 1.52 - - - - Yield on interest-earning deposits 0.10 1.18 1.61 2.24 2.33 Yield on FHLB stock 4.84 4.62 4.84 6.81 5.58 Yield on interest-earning assets 4.37 % 4.67 % 4.78 % 4.84 % 4.94 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.49 % 1.81 % 1.94 % 2.00 % 1.89 % Cost of borrowings 1.08 1.48 1.66 2.02 2.28 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.44 % 1.77 % 1.91 % 2.00 % 1.94 % Cost of total deposits 1.38 % 1.72 % 1.84 % 1.91 % 1.80 % Cost of funds 1.34 1.69 1.82 1.92 1.86 Average Balances : Loans $ 1,122,913 $ 1,096,091 $ 1,087,558 $ 1,073,283 $ 1,051,894 Investments available-for-sale 133,038 135,765 138,331 140,031 138,634 Investments held-to-maturity 2,378 2,061 - - - Interest-earning deposits 30,989 10,555 11,572 27,992 8,275 FHLB stock 6,736 6,615 5,897 5,649 7,337 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,296,054 $ 1,251,087 $ 1,243,358 $ 1,246,955 $ 1,206,140 Interest-bearing deposits $ 989,549 $ 970,062 $ 985,532 $ 998,123 $ 919,306 Borrowings 128,154 127,707 109,895 103,707 145,895 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,117,703 1,097,769 1,095,427 1,101,830 1,065,201 Noninterest-bearing deposits 82,750 53,199 50,951 47,613 48,137 Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,200,453 $ 1,150,968 $ 1,146,378 $ 1,149,443 $ 1,113,338 Average assets $ 1,371,269 $ 1,324,845 $ 1,317,586 $ 1,319,777 $ 1,279,880 Average stockholders' equity 154,115 157,492 156,147 155,057 152,267

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of the tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share. The Company's intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total stockholders’ equity. Tangible assets are calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total assets. The tangible equity ratio is tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a more consistent presentation of its capital and facilitate peer comparison that is desired by investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures: