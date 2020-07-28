First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.1 Million or $0.22 per Diluted Share
/EIN News/ -- RENTON, Wash., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $2.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $3.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $3.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the comparable six‑month period in 2019.
“As we all know, the first six months of 2020 have been quite different than we initially anticipated,” said Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am extremely proud that through it all the First Financial Northwest team has maintained its strength, integrity and passion. While we took necessary precautions to support our team with flexible work accommodations and to manage COVID‑19 health risks, we also demonstrated our high touch philosophy to meet the needs and expectations of our customers, communities, and shareholders. We delivered quality solutions by working with existing customers in a variety of ways and invited new customers to experience our superior service via the Paycheck Protection Program. In the three months ending on June 30, 2020, we had facilitated 455 PPP loans totaling $51.7 million, with the potential to support upwards of 5,000 jobs,” continued Kiley.
“I am also very pleased with the progress being made to reduce our cost of funds and improve our deposit mix. During the quarter, our cost of funds declined to 1.34% compared to 1.69% in the previous quarter, with demand deposits increasing $72.0 million,” continued Kiley. “We also saw our net interest margin increase slightly even though we added over $50 million of lower-yielding PPP loans in the quarter.”
Kiley stated, “As a result of economic concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we again increased our allowance for loan loss risk factors for certain loan categories, which resulted in a provision for loan losses of $300,000 for the second quarter. Without the adjustment for COVID‑19 related economic factors, we would not have recorded a provision for loan losses in the quarter.”
“While I am very positive about our geographical expansion strategy and our success to date, as well as the market opportunities offered with the two new offices planned for Gig Harbor in Pierce County and Issaquah in King County, we expect to slow the pace of expansion in the current environment,” concluded Kiley.
Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2020:
- Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaled $51.7 million.
- Net loans receivable increased $46.1 million to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2020, from $1.09 billion at March 31, 2020, and $85.6 million from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2019.
- Total deposits increased 12.6% to $1.13 billion as of June 30, 2020, from $1.00 billion at March 31, 2020, and 9.8% from $1.03 billion at June 30, 2019.
- The Bank received regulatory approval to open offices in Gig Harbor, Pierce County, Washington, and Issaquah, King County, Washington.
- The Company’s book value per share was $15.32 at June 30, 2020, compared to $15.03 at March 31, 2020, and $14.83 at June 30, 2019.
- The Company repurchased 135,450 shares during the quarter at an average price of $9.42 per share under a stock repurchase plan that expired on July 27, 2020.
- The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase plan to repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock effective July 30, 2020, for a period of up to six months.
- The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to shareholders.
- The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at June 30, 2020, were 10.0% and 15.0%, respectively, compared to 10.3% and 14.7%, respectively, at both March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019.
- Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”) and taking into account the estimated future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank recorded a $300,000 provision for loan losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Total deposits at June 30, 2020, increased $126.2 million to $1.13 billion, from $1.00 billion at March 31, 2020, and was up $100.5 million from $1.03 billion at June 30, 2019. Demand deposits increased $72.0 million during the quarter, due in large part to deposits related to PPP loans funded during the quarter. The continued success of our deposit gathering efforts through our expanded branch network has allowed the Company to reduce its dependence on brokered deposits and FHLB advances as sources of funds.
The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2019
|Three
Month
Change
|One
Year
Change
|Deposits:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|91,593
|$
|53,519
|$
|49,219
|$
|38,074
|$
|42,374
|Interest-bearing demand
|102,707
|68,803
|50,414
|33,904
|52,293
|Statement savings
|18,946
|17,040
|22,593
|1,906
|(3,647
|)
|Money market
|429,987
|397,489
|310,587
|32,498
|119,400
|Certificates of deposit, retail (1)
|450,487
|437,676
|412,134
|12,811
|38,353
|Certificates of deposit, brokered
|32,448
|25,457
|180,763
|6,991
|(148,315
|)
|Total deposits
|$
|1,126,168
|$
|999,984
|$
|1,025,710
|$
|126,184
|$
|100,458
(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an aggregate fair value adjustment of $17,000 at June 30, 2020, $22,000 at March 31, 2020, and $41,000 at June 30, 2019.
The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):
|June 30, 2020
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|Interest-bearing demand
|Statement savings
|Money market
|Certificates of deposit, retail
|Certificates of deposit, brokered
|Total
|(Dollars in thousands)
|King County
|Renton
|$
|40,619
|$
|48,670
|$
|14,525
|$
|242,453
|$
|367,483
|$
|-
|$
|713,750
|Landing
|3,338
|1,892
|31
|15,306
|8,587
|-
|29,154
|Woodinville (1)
|2,544
|5,505
|938
|16,364
|7,320
|-
|32,671
|Bothell
|2,927
|2,793
|33
|5,650
|3,268
|-
|14,671
|Crossroads
|7,435
|6,516
|158
|51,674
|11,756
|-
|77,539
|Kent (2)
|7,144
|5,883
|1
|12,424
|1,065
|-
|26,517
|Kirkland (2)
|5,748
|6
|-
|1,068
|-
|-
|6,822
|Total King County
|69,755
|71,265
|15,686
|344,939
|399,479
|-
|901,124
|Snohomish County
|Mill Creek
|3,969
|2,120
|799
|15,029
|10,729
|-
|32,646
|Edmonds
|6,884
|12,615
|229
|24,414
|19,379
|-
|63,521
|Clearview (1)
|4,999
|5,953
|868
|15,278
|4,859
|-
|31,957
|Lake Stevens (1)
|2,985
|6,788
|618
|13,794
|4,213
|-
|28,398
|Smokey Point (1)
|2,168
|3,894
|745
|15,291
|11,828
|-
|33,926
|Total Snohomish County
|21,005
|31,370
|3,259
|83,806
|51,008
|-
|190,448
|Pierce County
|University Place (2)
|833
|72
|1
|1,242
|-
|-
|2,148
|Total Pierce County
|833
|72
|1
|1,242
|-
|-
|2,148
|Total retail deposits
|91,593
|102,707
|18,946
|429,987
|450,487
|-
|1,093,720
|Brokered deposits
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32,448
|32,448
|Total deposits
|$
|91,593
|$
|102,707
|$
|18,946
|$
|429,987
|$
|450,487
|$
|32,448
|$
|1,126,168
(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $17,000.
(2) Kent office opened January 31, 2019; Kirkland, November 12, 2019; and University Place, March 2, 2020.
|March 31, 2020
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|Interest-bearing demand
|Statement savings
|Money market
|Certificates of deposit, retail
|Certificates of deposit, brokered
|Total
|(Dollars in thousands)
|King County
|Renton
|$
|28,624
|$
|22,619
|$
|13,811
|$
|230,235
|$
|355,710
|$
|-
|$
|650,999
|Landing
|4,476
|2,173
|36
|13,286
|9,821
|-
|29,792
|Woodinville (1)
|1,705
|5,623
|733
|15,790
|6,908
|-
|30,759
|Bothell
|556
|886
|20
|6,221
|3,297
|-
|10,980
|Crossroads
|4,894
|10,197
|5
|47,714
|11,689
|-
|74,499
|Kent (2)
|472
|2,961
|-
|10,736
|1,061
|-
|15,230
|Kirkland (2)
|253
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|264
|Total King County
|40,980
|44,470
|14,605
|323,982
|388,486
|-
|812,523
|Snohomish County
|Mill Creek
|2,292
|3,610
|467
|18,619
|10,552
|-
|35,540
|Edmonds
|3,352
|10,952
|210
|22,591
|18,920
|-
|56,025
|Clearview (1)
|3,627
|4,596
|753
|13,288
|4,775
|-
|27,039
|Lake Stevens (1)
|2,024
|2,446
|468
|7,142
|4,240
|-
|16,320
|Smokey Point (1)
|1,244
|2,715
|537
|11,656
|10,703
|-
|26,855
|Total Snohomish County
|12,539
|24,319
|2,435
|73,296
|49,190
|-
|161,779
|Pierce County
|University Place (2)
|-
|14
|-
|211
|-
|-
|225
|Total Pierce County
|-
|14
|-
|211
|-
|-
|225
|Total retail deposits
|53,519
|68,803
|17,040
|397,489
|437,676
|-
|974,527
|Brokered deposits
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25,457
|25,457
|Total deposits
|$
|53,519
|$
|68,803
|$
|17,040
|$
|397,489
|$
|437,676
|$
|25,457
|$
|999,984
(1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $22,000.
(2) Kent office opened January 31, 2019; Kirkland, November 12, 2019; and University Place, March 2, 2020.
Net loans receivable increased to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2020, from $1.09 billion at March 31, 2020, and $1.05 billion at June 30, 2019. PPP loan originations of $51.7 million contributed to this quarterly increase. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.12 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.10 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $1.05 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The Company recorded a $300,000 provision for loan losses in both the quarters ended June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, and a recapture of provision for loan losses of $800,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The provision in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was primarily attributed to adjustments to economic factors due to COVID-19 primarily in our Commercial Real Estate and Construction/Land portfolios. The provision in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was due primarily to forecasted credit deterioration for all loans categories in response to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The $800,000 recapture of provision for loan losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was primarily due to the recapture of provision associated with a single construction loan with a balance of $11.6 million after an impairment analysis concluded that the Bank did not anticipate incurring losses on the loan.
The ALLL represented 1.20% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.22% at both March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019. Excluding the PPP loan balances, which are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration, the ALLL represented 1.25% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans totaled $2.2 million at both June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, compared to $146,000 at June 30, 2019. The increase from the prior year is due to a $2.1 million multifamily loan currently in foreclosure. Based on an impairment analysis conducted in the first quarter of 2020, the Company does not expect to incur a loss on this credit. As of June 30, 2020, there were no loans 30 days or more past due that had not requested a deferral other than the $2.1 million multifamily loan in foreclosure and one consumer loan of less than $10,000. OREO remained unchanged at $454,000 at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019.
The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Jun 30,
|Three
Month
|One
Year
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Nonperforming loans:
|One-to-four family residential
|$
|87
|$
|91
|$
|103
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|(16
|)
|Multifamily
|2,104
|2,104
|─
|─
|2,104
|Consumer
|─
|─
|43
|─
|(43
|)
|Total nonperforming loans
|2,191
|2,195
|146
|(4
|)
|2,045
|Other real estate owned (“OREO”)
|454
|454
|454
|─
|─
|Total nonperforming assets (1)
|$
|2,645
|$
|2,649
|$
|600
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|2,045
|Nonperforming assets as a
|percent of total assets
|0.19
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.05
|%
(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of our TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at June 30, 2020.
The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. At June 30, 2020, TDRs totaled $4.3 million, compared to $5.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $6.7 million at June 30, 2019. As discussed further below, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 signed into law on March 27, 2020 (“CARES Act”) provides guidance around the modification of loans as a result of the COVID‑19 pandemic, which outlined, among other criteria, that short-term modifications made on a good faith basis to borrowers who were current as defined under the CARES Act prior to any relief, are not TDRs.
Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaled $10.1 million, compared to $9.7 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019.
Interest income totaled $14.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $14.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $14.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decline in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was primarily due to the recent decline in interest rates as the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee dramatically reduced its short-term interest rate targets by 150 basis points in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This partially impacted the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, however it had a larger impact with the low rates in place for the entire quarter ended June 30, 2020. In addition, the yields on the PPP loans originated during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were well below the yields in the remainder of our loan portfolio. As a result, average loan yields declined to 4.72% at June 30, 2020, compared to 4.94% at March 31, 2020, and 5.19% at June 30, 2019.
Total interest expense was $4.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. In addition to improving our deposit mix by increasing lower cost demand deposits, we were able to successfully reduce the rates paid on our interest-bearing deposits during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As a result, the average cost of deposits declined to 1.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 1.81% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 1.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decline from the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was due primarily to a reduced level of brokered deposits and a declining interest rate environment. Specifically, we replaced higher cost brokered deposits with retail deposits through our branch network and FHLB advances obtained in conjunction with interest rate swaps to secure lower long-term interest rates. Advances from the FHLB totaled $120.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $160.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $105.0 million at June 30, 2019. The average cost of borrowings was 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 1.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 2.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020, the entire balance of our $120.0 million in borrowings were short-term FHLB advances tied to long-term interest rate swaps. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we entered into interest rate swap transactions totaling $45.0 million. In addition, we entered into $25.0 million in forward starting interest rate swaps beginning October 25, 2021, to partially replace a $50.0 million swap maturing on that date.
Total stockholders’ equity increased slightly to $154.0 million at June 30, 2020, from $153.1 million at March 31, 2020, primarily due to net income partially offset by share repurchases. The Company’s book value per common share increased to $15.32 at June 30, 2020, from $15.03 at March 31, 2020, due in part to the Company’s success in repurchasing shares well below book value per share during the quarter.
The net interest margin was 3.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 3.23% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The modest improvement in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, relates primarily to the reduction in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities outpacing the reduction in yield on interest-earning assets. The decline in net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was due primarily to a significant decline in interest-earning asset yields, partially offset by a decline in cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaled $789,000, compared to $990,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $879,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was primarily due to a reduction in loan prepayment penalties. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to lower loan prepayment penalties in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and fees received on new loan interest rate swap agreements in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Noninterest expense totaled $7.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $7.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Salaries and employee benefits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, decreased from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to a reduction in stock-based compensation elements reflecting the recent decline in the Company’s stock price, along with the reclassification of the compensation expense related to PPP loan originations to loan direct costs. Other general and administrative expenses increased in the current quarter due to an increase in the Company’s unfunded commitment reserve. Unfunded commitments totaled $114.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $102.9 million as of March 31, 2020. The change in unfunded commitments resulted in a $29,000 expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to a recapture of expense of $72,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Noninterest expense increased from the same quarter last year as the Bank continued to pursue its branch expansion strategy, which resulted in higher salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment and data processing expense among increases in other noninterest expenses due to the growth in our operations.
COVID-19 Related Information
As noted above, in response to the current global situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we are providing assistance to our customers in a variety of ways and participating in the PPP offered under the CARES Act as a Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lender, and taking the steps necessary while working with our loan customers to effectively manage our portfolio through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the duration, impact and government response to the crisis. The following is presented to outline certain activities in this regard:
Paycheck Protection Program
As of June 30, 2020, we had originated 455 requests for PPP loans totaling approximately $51.7 million. A total of 375 of these loans, or more than 82%, are for loan amounts of $150,000 or less and represent $17.8 million of the total. According to data received from customers in this process, these funds will assist small businesses who provided approximately 5,000 jobs in the community to retain employees. We are very proud of the countless hours our employees spent processing these applications and helping so many small businesses.
Modifications
The primary method of relief is to allow the borrower to defer their loan payments for three to nine months, while others have been provided the opportunity to pay interest only depending upon their specific circumstances. The CARES Act and regulatory guidelines suspend the determination of certain loan modifications related to the COVID‑19 pandemic from being treated as TDRs. The following table provides detail on the modifications approved and processed through June 30, 2020:
|As of June 30, 2020
|Balance of loans with modifications of 1-3 months
|Balance of loans with modifications of greater than 3 months
|Total balance of loans with modifications granted
|Total loans
as of
June 30, 2020
|Modifications as % of total loans as of June 30, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|One-to-four family residential
|$
|20,605
|$
|7,367
|$
|27,972
|$
|382,213
|7.3
|%
|Multifamily
|4,657
|2,877
|7,534
|159,371
|4.7
|Commercial real estate:
|Office
|2,408
|-
|2,408
|83,439
|2.9
|Retail
|16,094
|7,636
|23,730
|121,936
|19.5
|Mobile home park
|-
|-
|-
|25,961
|-
|Hotel/motel
|996
|39,027
|40,023
|68,165
|58.7
|Nursing home
|5,400
|6,368
|11,768
|11,768
|100.0
|Warehouse
|-
|8,796
|8,796
|17,422
|50.5
|Storage
|-
|-
|-
|36,266
|-
|Other non-residential
|2,114
|-
|2,114
|25,793
|8.2
|Total commercial real estate
|27,012
|61,827
|88,839
|390,750
|22.7
|Construction/land
|1,100
|-
|1,100
|96,497
|1.1
|Business:
|Aircraft
|1,364
|-
|1,364
|15,460
|8.8
|SBA
|-
|-
|-
|737
|-
|PPP
|-
|-
|-
|51,661
|-
|Other business
|2,065
|657
|2,722
|18,212
|14.9
|Total business
|3,429
|657
|4,086
|86,070
|4.7
|Consumer:
|Classic/collectible auto
|1,831
|-
|1,831
|24,767
|7.4
|Other consumer
|760
|-
|760
|14,464
|5.3
|Total consumer
|2,591
|-
|2,591
|39,231
|6.6
|Total loans with COVID‑19 pandemic modifications
|$
|59,394
|$
|72,728
|$
|132,122
|$
|1,154,132
|11.4
|%
As of July 16, 2020, $16.6 million in loans included in the table above for which the deferral period had expired had resumed their scheduled payments. Extension requests were approved on eight loans with a total balance of $17.6 million which were previously modified.
Additional Loan Portfolio Details
Total balances drawn on outstanding lines of credit as of December 31, 2019, were $47.1 million and the unused portion of lines of credit totaled $38.1 million. As of March 31, 2020, total balances drawn increased slightly to $48.4 million with $30.3 million in available lines of credit remaining. At June 30, 2020, total balances drawn declined to $46.6 million and the unused portion of lines of credit totaled $35.1 million.
The Bank is monitoring its loan portfolio for delinquencies of loans that have not requested modification qualifying under the CARES Act or regulatory guidance. The following table presents the loan to value (“LTV”) ratios of select segments of our loan portfolio that we believe may be more likely to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic considerations at June 30, 2020. The LTV ratio is derived by dividing the current loan balance by the lower of the original appraised value or purchase price of the real estate or other collateral:
|June 30, 2020
|LTV 0-60%
|LTV 61-75%
|LTV 76%+
|Total
|Average LTV
|Category: (1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|One-to-four family
|$
|236,995
|$
|151,660
|$
|37,206
|$
|425,861
|48.13
|%
|Church
|1,392
|-
|-
|1,392
|47.81
|Classic auto
|3,501
|9,948
|11,318
|24,767
|69.02
|Gas station
|3,547
|-
|517
|4,064
|54.92
|Hotel / motel
|58,534
|9,347
|-
|67,881
|47.61
|Marina
|7,808
|-
|-
|7,808
|38.05
|Mobile home park
|19,701
|6,260
|-
|25,961
|34.03
|Nursing home
|12,868
|-
|-
|12,868
|20.87
|Office
|53,861
|26,234
|2,922
|83,017
|48.17
|Other non-residential
|6,478
|4,762
|-
|11,240
|50.69
|Retail
|75,482
|40,706
|-
|116,188
|50.46
|Storage
|26,438
|11,254
|-
|37,692
|53.67
|Warehouse
|15,341
|1,930
|-
|17,271
|49.51
(1) Represents select segments of loans that may include construction loans; classifications may differ from those used elsewhere in this release because they are based on type of collateral rather than loan category.
First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 13 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.
For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|Assets
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2019
|
Three
Month Change
|
One
Year Change
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|7,688
|$
|6,453
|$
|8,119
|19.1
|%
|(5.3
|)%
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|66,250
|22,063
|22,579
|200.3
|193.4
|Investments available-for-sale, at fair value
|128,874
|132,159
|141,581
|(2.5
|)
|(9.0
|)
|Annuity held-to-maturity
|2,395
|2,371
|-
|1.0
|n/a
|Loans receivable, net of allowance of $13,836, $13,530, and $13,057, respectively
|1,138,243
|1,092,128
|1,052,676
|4.2
|8.1
|Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost
|6,410
|8,010
|5,701
|(20.0
|)
|12.4
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,981
|4,302
|4,650
|15.8
|7.1
|Deferred tax assets, net
|2,007
|2,227
|1,379
|(9.9
|)
|45.5
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|454
|454
|454
|0.0
|0.0
|Premises and equipment, net
|22,222
|22,591
|21,944
|(1.6
|)
|1.3
|Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|32,561
|32,290
|31,446
|0.8
|3.5
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,513
|1,898
|3,492
|(20.3
|)
|(56.7
|)
|Right of use asset ("ROU")
|2,972
|2,446
|1,609
|21.5
|84.7
|Goodwill
|889
|889
|889
|0.0
|0.0
|Core deposit intangible
|896
|932
|1,042
|(3.9
|)
|(14.0
|)
|Total assets
|$
|1,418,355
|$
|1,331,213
|$
|1,297,561
|6.5
|%
|9.3
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|91,593
|$
|53,519
|$
|49,219
|71.1
|%
|86.1
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,034,575
|946,465
|976,491
|9.3
|5.9
|Total deposits
|1,126,168
|999,984
|1,025,710
|12.6
|9.8
|Advances from the FHLB
|120,000
|160,000
|105,000
|(25.0
|)
|14.3
|Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance
|2,475
|4,960
|2,844
|(50.1
|)
|(13.0
|)
|Lease liability
|3,070
|2,538
|1,633
|21.0
|88.0
|Accrued interest payable
|218
|236
|461
|(7.6
|)
|(52.7
|)
|Other liabilities
|12,448
|10,403
|8,085
|19.7
|54.0
|Total liabilities
|1,264,379
|1,178,121
|1,143,733
|7.3
|10.5
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|n/a
|n/a
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
|10,048,961shares at June 30, 2020,
10,184,411 shares at March 31, 2020,
|and 10,375,325 shares at June 30, 2019
|100
|102
|104
|(2.0
|)
|(3.8
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|85,119
|86,357
|88,725
|(1.4
|)
|(4.1
|)
|Retained earnings
|75,181
|74,017
|69,976
|1.6
|7.4
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(3,885
|)
|(4,563
|)
|(1,309
|)
|(14.9
|)
|196.8
|Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares
|(2,539
|)
|(2,821
|)
|(3,668
|)
|(10.0
|)
|(30.8
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|153,976
|153,092
|153,828
|0.6
|0.1
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,418,355
|$
|1,331,213
|$
|1,297,561
|6.5
|%
|9.3
|%
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2019
|Three Month Change
|One Year Change
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|13,183
|$
|13,474
|$
|13,606
|(2.2
|)%
|(3.1
|)%
|Investments available-for-sale
|796
|919
|1,109
|(13.4
|)
|(28.2
|)
|Investments held-to-maturity
|9
|-
|-
|n/a
|n/a
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|8
|31
|48
|(74.2
|)
|(83.3
|)
|Dividends on FHLB Stock
|81
|76
|102
|6.6
|(20.6
|)
|Total interest income
|14,077
|14,500
|14,865
|(2.9
|)
|(5.3
|)
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|3,666
|4,366
|4,330
|(16.0
|)
|(15.3
|)
|Borrowings
|344
|470
|829
|(26.8
|)
|(58.5
|)
|Total interest expense
|4,010
|4,836
|5,159
|(17.1
|)
|(22.3
|)
|Net interest income
|10,067
|9,664
|9,706
|4.2
|3.7
|Provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses
|300
|300
|(800
|)
|0.0
|(137.5
|)
|Net interest income after provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses
|9,767
|9,364
|10,506
|4.3
|(7.0
|)
|Noninterest income
|Net gain on sale of investments
|69
|-
|-
|n/a
|n/a
|BOLI income
|254
|254
|189
|0.0
|34.4
|Wealth management revenue
|183
|165
|261
|10.9
|(29.9
|)
|Deposit related fees
|184
|176
|205
|4.5
|(10.2
|)
|Loan related fees
|97
|392
|209
|(75.3
|)
|(53.6
|)
|Other
|2
|3
|15
|(33.3
|)
|(86.7
|)
|Total noninterest income
|789
|990
|879
|(20.3
|)
|(10.2
|)
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,801
|5,212
|4,734
|(7.9
|)
|1.4
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,031
|1,071
|898
|(3.7
|)
|14.8
|Professional fees
|455
|430
|326
|5.8
|39.6
|Data processing
|687
|694
|397
|(1.0
|)
|73.0
|OREO related expenses, net
|5
|1
|1
|400.0
|400.0
|Regulatory assessments
|127
|144
|136
|(11.8
|)
|(6.6
|)
|Insurance and bond premiums
|103
|120
|88
|(14.2
|)
|17.0
|Marketing
|29
|64
|76
|(54.7
|)
|(61.8
|)
|Other general and administrative
|706
|532
|627
|32.7
|12.6
|Total noninterest expense
|7,944
|8,268
|7,283
|(3.9
|)
|9.1
|Income before federal income tax provision
|2,612
|2,086
|4,102
|25.2
|(36.3
|)
|Federal income tax provision
|469
|402
|798
|16.7
|(41.2
|)
|Net income
|$
|2,143
|$
|1,684
|$
|3,304
|27.3
|%
|(35.1
|)%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.33
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.33
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|9,808,854
|9,896,234
|9,952,419
|Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
|9,819,664
|9,978,060
|10,046,355
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|One Year Change
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|26,657
|$
|26,887
|(0.9
|)%
|Investments available-for-sale
|1,715
|2,268
|(24.4
|)
|Investments held-to-maturity
|11
|-
|n/a
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|37
|88
|(58.0
|)
|Dividends on FHLB Stock
|157
|193
|(18.7
|)
|Total interest income
|28,577
|29,436
|(2.9
|)
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|8,032
|8,152
|(1.5
|)
|Borrowings
|814
|1,726
|(52.8
|)
|Total interest expense
|8,846
|9,878
|(10.4
|)
|Net interest income
|19,731
|19,558
|0.9
|Provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses
|600
|(400
|)
|(250.0
|)
|Net interest income after provision (recapture of provision) for loan losses
|19,131
|19,958
|(4.1
|)
|Noninterest income
|Net gain (loss) on sale of investments
|69
|(8
|)
|(962.5
|)
|BOLI income
|509
|458
|11.1
|Wealth management revenue
|348
|457
|(23.9
|)
|Deposit related fees
|359
|376
|(4.5
|)
|Loan related fees
|489
|272
|79.8
|Other
|4
|24
|(83.3
|)
|Total noninterest income
|1,778
|1,579
|12.6
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|10,013
|9,734
|2.9
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,103
|1,764
|19.2
|Professional fees
|885
|822
|7.7
|Data processing
|1,381
|915
|50.9
|OREO related expenses, net
|6
|32
|(81.3
|)
|Regulatory assessments
|271
|273
|(0.7
|)
|Insurance and bond premiums
|223
|193
|15.5
|Marketing
|93
|162
|(42.6
|)
|Other general and administrative
|1,236
|1,097
|12.7
|Total noninterest expense
|16,211
|14,992
|8.1
|Income before federal income tax provision
|4,698
|6,545
|(28.2
|)
|Federal income tax provision
|871
|1,296
|(32.8
|)
|Net income
|$
|3,827
|$
|5,249
|(27.1
|)%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.52
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.52
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|9,852,544
|10,034,895
|Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
|9,890,239
|10,132,107
The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial real estate:
|Residential:
|Micro-unit apartments
|$
|11,177
|1.0
|%
|$
|11,230
|1.0
|%
|$
|13,943
|1.3
|%
|Other multifamily
|148,194
|12.8
|158,238
|14.3
|147,517
|13.8
|Total multifamily residential
|159,371
|13.8
|169,468
|15.3
|161,460
|15.1
|Non-residential:
|Office
|83,439
|7.3
|95,911
|8.7
|100,620
|9.5
|Retail
|121,936
|10.6
|122,460
|11.1
|144,050
|13.5
|Mobile home park
|25,961
|2.2
|25,370
|2.3
|21,533
|2.0
|Hotel / motel
|68,165
|5.9
|52,515
|4.7
|27,725
|2.6
|Nursing Home
|11,768
|1.0
|11,783
|1.1
|16,172
|1.5
|Warehouse
|17,422
|1.5
|17,489
|1.6
|18,303
|1.7
|Storage
|36,266
|3.1
|34,551
|3.1
|36,096
|3.4
|Other non-residential
|25,793
|2.2
|25,831
|2.3
|19,703
|1.8
|Total non-residential
|390,750
|33.8
|385,910
|34.9
|384,202
|36.0
|Construction/land:
|One-to-four family residential
|45,128
|3.9
|43,279
|3.9
|45,953
|4.3
|Multifamily
|40,120
|3.5
|35,201
|3.2
|37,032
|3.5
|Commercial
|6,134
|0.5
|22,946
|2.1
|13,793
|1.3
|Land development
|5,115
|0.4
|5,975
|0.5
|8,356
|0.8
|Total construction/land
|96,497
|8.3
|107,401
|9.7
|105,134
|9.9
|One-to-four family residential:
|Permanent owner occupied
|208,484
|18.1
|203,045
|18.4
|201,989
|18.9
|Permanent non-owner occupied
|173,729
|15.1
|168,208
|15.2
|159,267
|14.9
|Total one-to-four family residential
|382,213
|33.2
|371,253
|33.6
|361,256
|33.8
|Business
|Aircraft
|15,460
|1.3
|13,741
|1.2
|14,459
|1.4
|Small Business Administration ("SBA")
|737
|0.1
|753
|0.1
|-
|0.0
|Payroll Protection Plan ("PPP")
|51,661
|4.5
|-
|0.0
|-
|0.0
|Other business
|18,212
|1.6
|20,208
|1.8
|21,899
|2.1
|Total business
|86,070
|7.5
|34,702
|3.1
|36,358
|3.5
|Consumer
|Classic Auto
|24,767
|2.1
|22,029
|2.0
|-
|0.0
|Other consumer
|14,464
|1.3
|15,196
|1.4
|17,891
|1.7
|Total consumer
|39,231
|3.4
|37,225
|3.4
|17,891
|1.7
|Total loans
|1,154,132
|100.0
|%
|1,105,959
|100.0
|%
|1,066,301
|100.0
|%
|Less:
|Deferred loan fees, net
|2,053
|301
|568
|ALLL
|13,836
|13,530
|13,057
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|1,138,243
|$
|1,092,128
|$
|1,052,676
|Concentrations of credit: (1)
|Construction loans as % of total capital
|67.3
|%
|77.6
|%
|80.1
|%
|Total non-owner occupied commercial
real estate as % of total capital
|420.7
|%
|437.7
|%
|441.0
|%
(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
|At or For the Quarter Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Performance Ratios: (1)
|Return on assets
|0.63
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.75
|%
|1.04
|%
|Return on equity
|5.59
|4.30
|6.64
|6.41
|8.70
|Dividend payout ratio
|45.45
|58.82
|34.62
|36.00
|27.27
|Equity-to-assets ratio
|10.86
|11.50
|11.65
|11.85
|11.86
|Tangible equity ratio (2)
|10.74
|11.38
|11.53
|11.73
|11.72
|Net interest margin
|3.12
|3.11
|3.09
|3.07
|3.23
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|115.96
|113.78
|113.50
|113.17
|113.23
|Efficiency ratio
|73.18
|77.60
|71.04
|69.73
|68.80
|Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets
|2.33
|2.51
|2.40
|2.24
|2.28
|Book value per common share
|$
|15.32
|$
|15.03
|$
|15.25
|$
|15.06
|$
|14.83
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|15.14
|14.85
|15.07
|14.88
|14.64
|Capital Ratios: (3)
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.02
|%
|10.25
|%
|10.27
|%
|10.13
|%
|10.34
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|13.70
|13.42
|13.13
|13.14
|13.46
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.70
|13.42
|13.13
|13.14
|13.46
|Total capital ratio
|14.95
|14.67
|14.38
|14.39
|14.71
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans
|0.19
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
|0.19
|0.20
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|ALLL as a percent of total loans
|1.20
|1.22
|1.18
|1.20
|1.22
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Allowance for Loan Losses:
|ALLL, beginning of the quarter
|$
|13,530
|$
|13,218
|$
|13,161
|$
|13,057
|$
|13,808
|Provision (Recapture of provision)
|300
|300
|-
|100
|(800
|)
|Charge-offs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Recoveries
|6
|12
|57
|4
|49
|ALLL, end of the quarter
|$
|13,836
|$
|13,530
|$
|13,218
|$
|13,161
|$
|13,057
(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 15 for reconciliation between the GAAP and non‑GAAP financial measures.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
|At or For the Quarter Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Yields and Costs: (1)
|Yield on loans
|4.72
|%
|4.94
|%
|5.05
|%
|5.14
|%
|5.19
|%
|Yield on investments available-for-sale
|2.41
|2.72
|2.85
|3.02
|3.21
|Yield on investments held-to-maturity
|1.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yield on interest-earning deposits
|0.10
|1.18
|1.61
|2.24
|2.33
|Yield on FHLB stock
|4.84
|4.62
|4.84
|6.81
|5.58
|Yield on interest-earning assets
|4.37
|%
|4.67
|%
|4.78
|%
|4.84
|%
|4.94
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|1.49
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.94
|%
|2.00
|%
|1.89
|%
|Cost of borrowings
|1.08
|1.48
|1.66
|2.02
|2.28
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|1.44
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.91
|%
|2.00
|%
|1.94
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|1.38
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.80
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.34
|1.69
|1.82
|1.92
|1.86
|Average Balances:
|Loans
|$
|1,122,913
|$
|1,096,091
|$
|1,087,558
|$
|1,073,283
|$
|1,051,894
|Investments available-for-sale
|133,038
|135,765
|138,331
|140,031
|138,634
|Investments held-to-maturity
|2,378
|2,061
|-
|-
|-
|Interest-earning deposits
|30,989
|10,555
|11,572
|27,992
|8,275
|FHLB stock
|6,736
|6,615
|5,897
|5,649
|7,337
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,296,054
|$
|1,251,087
|$
|1,243,358
|$
|1,246,955
|$
|1,206,140
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|989,549
|$
|970,062
|$
|985,532
|$
|998,123
|$
|919,306
|Borrowings
|128,154
|127,707
|109,895
|103,707
|145,895
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,117,703
|1,097,769
|1,095,427
|1,101,830
|1,065,201
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|82,750
|53,199
|50,951
|47,613
|48,137
|Total deposits and borrowings
|$
|1,200,453
|$
|1,150,968
|$
|1,146,378
|$
|1,149,443
|$
|1,113,338
|Average assets
|$
|1,371,269
|$
|1,324,845
|$
|1,317,586
|$
|1,319,777
|$
|1,279,880
|Average stockholders' equity
|154,115
|157,492
|156,147
|155,057
|152,267
(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of the tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share. The Company's intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total stockholders’ equity. Tangible assets are calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total assets. The tangible equity ratio is tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a more consistent presentation of its capital and facilitate peer comparison that is desired by investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:
|Jun 30, 2020
|Mar 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|Jun 30, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|153,976
|$
|153,092
|$
|156,319
|$
|155,102
|$
|153,828
|Less:
|Goodwill
|889
|889
|889
|889
|889
|Core deposit intangible
|896
|932
|968
|1,005
|1,042
|Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
|$
|152,191
|$
|151,271
|$
|154,462
|$
|153,208
|$
|151,897
|Total assets (GAAP)
|1,418,355
|1,331,213
|1,341,885
|1,308,359
|1,297,561
|Less:
|Goodwill
|889
|889
|889
|889
|889
|Core deposit intangible
|896
|932
|968
|1,005
|1,042
|Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,416,570
|$
|1,329,392
|$
|1,340,028
|$
|1,306,465
|$
|1,295,630
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|10,048,961
|10,184,411
|10,252,953
|10,296,053
|10,375,325
|Equity to assets ratio
|10.86
|%
|11.50
|%
|11.65
|%
|11.85
|%
|11.86
|%
|Tangible equity ratio
|10.74
|11.38
|11.53
|11.73
|11.72
|Book value per share
|$
|15.32
|$
|15.03
|$
|15.25
|$
|15.06
|$
|14.83
|Tangible book value per share
|15.14
|14.85
|15.07
|14.88
|14.64
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|13,836
|$
|13,530
|$
|13,218
|$
|13,161
|13,057
|Total loans (GAAP)
|1,154,132
|1,105,959
|1,122,238
|1,097,301
|1,066,301
|Less:
|PPP loans
|51,661
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total loans excluding PPP loans (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,102,471
|1,105,959
|1,122,238
|1,097,301
|1,066,301
|ALLL as a percent of total loans
|1.20
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.22
|%
|ALLL as a percent of total loans excluding
PPP loans
|1.25
|1.22
|1.18
|1.20
|1.22