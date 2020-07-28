Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Announces the Date for the Release Second Quarter 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call & Webcast: Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:30 am ET

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation ("Navios Acquisition") (NYSE:NNA) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Acquisitions' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.



The Company will announce earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Acquisition website at www.navios-acquisition.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Acquisition Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.877.480.3873

International Dial In: +1.404.665.9927

Conference ID: 744 3737

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367

International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 744 3737

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Acquisition website, www.navios-acquisition.com , under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Navios Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about Navios Acquisition, please visit our website: www.navios-acquisition.com .