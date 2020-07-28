Grayscale Investments Publishes The Digital Currency Toolkit for Financial Advisors

As Client Interest in Cryptocurrencies Increases, Vital for Advisors to Understand Asset Class

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today launched a new educational resource for financial advisors and wealth managers. “The Digital Currency Toolkit for Financial Advisors” is a free resource that provides financial advisors the information they need to counsel clients about the role of digital currencies in an investment portfolio.



As investment interest in cryptocurrencies continues to grow, advisors should be aware of who the “Bitcoin-curious investor” actually is as well as common perceptions of the asset class. This new resource offers practical information for advisors to have more thoughtful conversations with clients and also explores unique qualities of digital currencies like Bitcoin, portfolio simulations,* and different options investors have to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies.



“Having been in this space since 2013, Grayscale Investments is committed to educating financial advisors and providing them with the tools they need to consider and decide how digital currencies may fit into their clients’ portfolios and investment strategies,” said Michael Sonnenshein, Managing Director at Grayscale Investments. “Given the uncertainty in today's enviornment, investors are increasingly turning to assets like Bitcoin. Now is the time for advisors to better understand this asset class.”



The Digital Currency Toolkit for Financial Advisors is available to download here: https://gryscl.co/toolkit. Topics covered include:

The Bitcoin Investment Thesis

Bitcoin’s Unique Qualities

Investor Types and Bitcoin

Mainstream Acceptance of Bitcoin

Portfolio Simulations with Bitcoin*

How to Invest

Additionally, Grayscale will join InvestmentNews for an educational conversation about what advisors should know to have more informed and in-depth discussions about digital currencies with clients. The live webcast is eligible for one CE credit by the CFP Board. “The Who, What, and Why of Digital Currency Investing” is on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 at 2:00pm Eastern Daylight Time. To register, please visit: https://gryscl.co/InvestmentNews2020.



*Hypothetical simulated performance results have certain inherent limitations and there is no guarantee that the market conditions during the past period will be present in the future. Full portfolio simulation details are included in The Digital Currency Toolkit for Financial Advisors. All simulations are subject to the disclaimers therein.



About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $4.1B in assets under management as of July 15, 2020. Through its family of 10 investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a traditional security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. For more information, please visit www.grayscale.co and follow @GrayscaleInvest.

