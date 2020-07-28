Doctors Fear Coming Flu Season Plus COVID-19 Will Overwhelm Hospitals; RxAir UV Light Air Purifier Helps by Reducing Risk of Airborne Viral Infections

Flu and Coronaviruses spread via airborne means

RxAir Proven to Inactivate Airborne Influenza, Coronaviruses and Bacteria

Vystar RxAir UV-C Air Purifiers Supplement Masks & CDC Infection Prevention Protocols

/EIN News/ -- Worcester, MA, and Palm Springs, CA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and healthcare professionals have expressed alarm that hospitals may not have the capacity to handle the avalanche of influenza (flu) patients in addition to COVID-19 patients as we enter flu season. 1 Vystar Corp.’s (OTCQB: VYST) RxAir UV-C Light Air Purifiers can play a valuable role in reducing the risk of catching airborne infections such as Influenza, Coronaviruses (causing COVID-2, Common Cold, SARS), and Pneumonia, so healthcare staff can focus on treating the most acute patients, according to Bryan Stone, MD, Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Chief of Medicine for Desert Regional Medical Center ; and Joseph Chas. Allegra, MD, Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Medicine at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

The CDC estimates that the flu alone causes 12,000 to 61,000 deaths and 140,000 – 810,000 hospitalizations 2 in the U.S annually, using a tremendous amount of hospital resources. COVID has surpassed peak influenza points in both of these areas.

“It is time for everyone to take an active role in preventative measures for both COVID-19 and the flu, not just for yourself, but to also ensure there are enough healthcare resources available for you, your loved ones and others when they are critically needed,” stated Dr. Stone. “There has been so much emphasis placed on surface disinfection, but we really need to address the primary way you catch the flu and now COVID-19 – airborne droplets.3, 4, 5 The best surface disinfection is contaminated the instant an infected person enters the room and exhales. I can’t stress enough how important wearing masks, social distancing and air purification is for preventing airborne transmission.”

The RxAir UV light air purifier can help reduce your risk by inactivating or killing airborne viruses and bacteria as infected people expel them though breathing, coughing and talking. It treats all the air in the room up to 8 times an hour and is effective at inactivating more than 99.9% of airborne pathogens.

“We healthcare professionals are already receiving panicked calls from patients concerned they have COVID-19 when they experience fever, headache, cough, difficulty breathing, and fatigue, which are some of the common symptoms of both flu and COVID-19. This will only increase during flu season,” Dr. Stone noted. “We strongly encourage people to be extremely proactive in protecting people in their homes and workplaces. RxAir is an extra measure of protection that should be used in addition to wearing an effective face mask, along with getting a flu shot and following CDC recommendations for frequent handwashing and prevention. RxAir UV air purifiers and face masks are the best way to combat airborne pathogens on a continuous basis.”

How RxAir UV-C Light Air Purification/Disinfection Works

Hospitals and healthcare facilities for years have been using industrial UV light air purification systems for airborne infection control because they have been proven to inactivate a broad array of airborne viruses and bacteria, including influenza and coronaviruses.6, 7, 8, 9

RxAir, an FDA-certified Class II Medical Device, is one of the few UV air purifiers that have been proven in independent EPA- and FDA-certified testing laboratories to destroy on first pass more than 99% of harmful viruses and bacteria. In addition to inactivating airborne viruses that cause influenza and coronaviruses, RxAir disarms the airborne pathogens that cause MRSA (staph), strep (whooping cough), tuberculosis (TB), measles, pneumonia and a myriad of other antibiotic-resistant and viral infections. 6, 7, 8,9,10

“RxAir is a powerful tool in the arsenal to help keep medically vulnerable patients safe,” stated Joseph Allegra, MD., who specialized in Oncology. “Most cancer patients are immunosuppressed due to their cancer and the chemotherapeutic treatments they receive. They are extremely susceptible to a wide variety of bacterial and viral infections --including the yearly strains of influenza and the extremely dangerous airborne droplets of coronavirus SARS CoV-2 causing our current COVID 19 pandemic. RxAir works continuously to treat large areas and is proven to perform effectively over a long period of time, helping reduce risk of infection from airborne pathogens.“

Vystar is currently taking orders on RxAir.com for RxAir400 units, replacement bulb cartridges and wall mount brackets expected to be back in stock in mid- to late August – just in time as students head back to school. For information on how to become an RxAir-UV400/Rx3000 distributor and/or obtain distributor pricing, contact Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com .

Financial Interest Disclosure: Bryan Stone, MD., and Joseph C. Allegra, MD., own shares of Vystar Corp.

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Vytex ™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

About our Experts

Joseph Chas. Allegra, MD, is Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Medicine at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, a successful serial entrepreneur who has grown companies from startup to listing on the NYSE and acquisition, and founder of CEO Lincoln Lee Investments in Atlanta, a family-owned investment organization oriented to healthcare.

Bryan Stone, MD, combines his medical expertise as a board certified internal medicine and nephrology physician with a keen understanding of technology and an aptitude for invention to develop market-changing technologies. Dr. Stone is Desert Regional Medical Center’s Chief of Medicine, Medical Director of Davita Cathedral City Dialysis Clinic, as well as Medical Application Specialist for Fluid Energy Conversion, a green energy division of Vystar with patented disruptive technologies.

