Sensus Healthcare Names Hoi-Bun “Benson” Suen Vice President of International Sales, Ships SRT-100™ to China

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla. , July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the appointment of Hoi-Bun “Benson” Suen as Vice President of International Sales. Mr. Suen will focus on sales of the Company’s Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) products across Southeast Asia and will report directly to Joe Sardano, chief executive officer. The Company is also announcing the resumption of shipments to China with the sale of an SRT-100™ system, a direct result of Mr. Suen’s efforts.

Mr. Suen brings to Sensus nearly 20 years of business development, sales and regulatory experience supporting the distribution of U.S. medical devices and other products throughout Asia and in particular China. Most recently, he was Director, Business Development at Fosun Pharma, with responsibility for identifying complementary products to expand the Fosun/Chindex product portfolio and providing strategies for companies to enter the China market. From 2010 to 2016 he was Senior Manager, Business Development and Regulatory at Chindex International, prior to its acquisition by Fosun Pharma. At Chindex, Mr. Suen was part of a team that initiated and managed the first robotic surgery reference center in China, and established one of the most successful da Vinci Surgical System marketing programs in the world. From 2004 to 2010 he served as Manager, Business Development at Prosperity Link in Beijing, where he was responsible for the annual sourcing of more than $50 million in food products from the U.S.

“We are delighted to welcome Benson to the Sensus team, where he has had an immediate and positive impact on our sales efforts in China. The SRT-100 system sold and shipped is to be used not only for keloid scars, but also for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer,” said Mr. Sardano. “We worked with Benson when he was with our China distributor, and know his abilities first-hand. His knowledge of both distribution into China and China end users will be invaluable. We anticipate several more SRT-100 units will be shipped to China later this year.”

“After almost 20 years of working in the Asia market, I am very delighted to be part of the Sensus family, a company that I have known for many years, with a great technology to help people with skin cancer and keloids,” said Mr. Suen. “Both doctors and patients are impressed by the clinical results of the SRT-100. I am confident that with the support of the Sensus team, I will be able to place more systems in the region, where there are great needs to help patients, eliminating their pain both physically and aesthetically. People in that region deserve the best technology.”

Mr. Suen holds a B.S. degree from the University of Maryland Smith School of Business, in Management Science and Statistics with a specialization in Decision and Information Sciences.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

