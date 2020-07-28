Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Summit State Bank Reports $1,046,000 or 89% Increase in Net Income for Second Quarter 2020 and Declaration of Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $2,218,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.37. This compares to net income of $1,172,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.19 for the same quarter in 2019. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on July 27, 2020 to be paid on August 21, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2020.

Net Income and Results of Operations

Net income increased $1,046,000 or 89% the second quarter of 2020 compared to second quarter of 2019. Net income increased $2,037,000 or 78% in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019.

Net interest income increased to $7,174,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $5,499,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to increases in loan balances with a lesser portion of this increase driven by the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

“The Bank is pleased to announce four consecutive quarters of strong earnings totaling $8,514,000 or $1.40 per share,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO. “Three and a half years ago, we implemented a strategic plan to restructure and grow the Bank’s balance sheet and this plan is now showing consistently strong earnings and balance sheet growth.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic presents a number of economic challenges and we continue to actively support our customers and local businesses in these unprecedented times,” said Reed. “To date we funded over $95,000,000 of PPP loans representing 13.5% of the June 30, 2020 loan portfolio. In these uncertain times we feel fortunate to be a position to help our customers and community. We stand ready to be a continue source of support for them going forward.”

Nonperforming assets were $410,000 or 0.05% of total assets at June 30, 2020 compared to $715,000 or 0.11% at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 consist of loans which are predominantly secured by real property. The Bank had a provision expense of $500,000 in the second quarter of 2020. At June 30, 2020 the allowance for loan losses to total loans including SBA-guaranteed PPP loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2020 and 1.17% at June 30, 2019. Excluding $95,534,000 of PPP loans increases the ratio of allowance for loans losses to 1.28% at June 30, 2020.

In the second quarter of 2020 the Bank deferred payments on over $142,000,000 or 20% of loans in its portfolio. The deferral process increases the total balance due on the loan and re-amortizes the monthly payment through the original maturity date. As of June 30, 2020, approximately $54,000,000 or 9% of the loan portfolio excluding PPP loans were in deferral.

“The Bank has deliberately built its balance sheet growth around strong-performing loans,” notes Reed. “At the onset of the pandemic and continuing through today, the Bank has experienced minimal credit problems. We are actively monitoring our portfolio, assisting our customers through this economic downturn, and ensuring we maintain sufficient loan loss reserves.”

Reed further explains “The Bank will continue monitoring this fluid situation. We are watching trends in high-risk industries including retail, restaurants, and lodging. These high-risk industries comprise approximately 14% of our portfolio and we are increasing our loan loss reserves due to the increased risk of loss.”

Non-interest income increased in the second quarter of 2020 to $693,000 compared to $340,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The Bank recognized $320,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the second quarter of 2019.

Total loans and deposits also increased when comparing the second quarter of 2020 to second quarter of 2019; loans were $701,808,000 in 2020 (includes $95,534,000 of PPP loans) compared to $536,674,000 in 2019 and deposits were $709,473,000 in 2020 compared to $532,257,000 in 2019. The net interest margin increased to 3.71% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.64% for the second quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average assets for the second quarter of 2020 was 1.12%, annualized return on average equity was 12.71% and the efficiency ratio was 53.59%. The second quarter of 2019 had an annualized return on average assets of 0.75%, annualized return on average equity of 7.36% and efficiency ratio of 68.34%.

There was a $221,000 or 6% increase in operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in expenses is primarily due to an increase in employee expenses and occupancy costs. The Bank is leveling off of a growth trend in operating expenses since the middle of 2019 resulting in an improvement in the efficiency ratio by 14.75% when comparing second quarter of 2020 to second quarter of 2019.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $850 million and total equity of $71 million at June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 73% of management are women and minorities with 75% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact: Brian Reed, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4908

                           
SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except earnings per share data)
                           
                           
          Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
          June 30, 2020
 		  June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020
 		  June 30, 2019
          (Unaudited)
 		  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
 		  (Unaudited)
                           
Interest income:                  
  Interest and fees on loans $ 8,329     $ 6,630     $ 16,148     $ 13,081  
  Interest on deposits with banks   7       32       51       133  
  Interest on investment securities   393       476       762       1,066  
  Dividends on FHLB stock   87       53       146       108  
      Total interest income   8,816       7,191       17,107       14,388  
Interest expense:                  
  Deposits   1,343       1,581       2,788       3,052  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   299       111       621       290  
      Total interest expense   1,642       1,692       3,409       3,342  
      Net interest income before provision for loan losses   7,174       5,499       13,698       11,046  
Provision for loan losses   500       180       1,100       280  
      Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,674       5,319       12,598       10,766  
Non-interest income:                  
  Service charges on deposit accounts   178       219       393       409  
  Rental income   88       81       175       172  
  Net gain on loan sales   320       -       1,017       167  
  Net securities gain   -       (7 )     871       (7 )
  Other income   107       47       167       92  
      Total non-interest income   693       340       2,623       833  
Non-interest expense:                  
  Salaries and employee benefits   2,431       2,303       5,154       4,960  
  Occupancy and equipment   424       434       807       857  
  Other expenses   1,361       1,258       2,676       2,390  
      Total non-interest expense   4,216       3,995       8,637       8,207  
      Income before provision for income taxes   3,151       1,664       6,584       3,392  
Provision for income taxes   933       492       1,950       795  
      Net income $ 2,218     $ 1,172     $ 4,634     $ 2,597  
                           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37     $ 0.19     $ 0.76     $ 0.43  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37     $ 0.19     $ 0.76     $ 0.43  
                           
Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding   6,070       6,069       6,070       6,068  
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding   6,074       6,075       6,072       6,071  
                           


                       
SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(In thousands except share data)  
                       
                       
        June 30, 2020
 		  December 31, 2019
 		  June 30, 2019
        (Unaudited)
 		  (Unaudited)
 		  (Unaudited)
                       
ASSETS                
                       
Cash and due from banks $ 67,954     $ 38,299     $ 12,104  
      Total cash and cash equivalents   67,954       38,299       12,104  
                       
Investment securities:                
  Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
   -       7,998       7,995  
  Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $58,807,                
    $53,591 and $59,450)   60,472       54,241       59,853  
      Total investment securities   60,472       62,239       67,848  
                       
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $7,881, $6,769 and $6,328   701,808       576,548       536,674  
Bank premises and equipment, net   6,191       6,301       6,324  
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   3,429       3,342       3,341  
Goodwill
   4,119       4,119       4,119  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   6,686       5,130       5,212  
                       
      Total assets $ 850,659     $ 695,978     $ 635,622  
                       
LIABILITIES AND                
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
                       
Deposits:                  
  Demand - non interest-bearing $ 202,012     $ 129,084     $ 119,535  
  Demand - interest-bearing   79,570       69,383       65,227  
  Savings   36,887       28,359       25,419  
  Money market   136,754       128,377       99,585  
  Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit   44,092       76,564       85,315  
  Other time deposits   210,158       142,070       137,176  
      Total deposits   709,473       573,837       532,257  
                       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   58,500       45,600       29,300  
Junior subordinated debt   5,869       5,862       5,862  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   5,581       3,335       3,462  
                       
      Total liabilities   779,423       628,634       570,881  
                       
Shareholders' equity                
  Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;                
    no shares issued and outstanding   -       -       -  
  Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares;              
    issued and outstanding 6,069,600, 6,069,600 and 6,067,975   36,981       36,981       36,974  
  Retained earnings
   33,083       29,906       27,483  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   1,172       457       284  
                       
      Total shareholders' equity   71,236       67,344       64,741  
                       
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 850,659     $ 695,978     $ 635,622  
                       


 
Financial Summary
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
                 
    As of and for the   As of and for the
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Statement of Income Data:                
Net interest income   $ 7,174     $ 5,499     $ 13,698     $ 11,046  
Provision for loan losses     500       180       1,100       280  
Non-interest income     693       340       2,623       833  
Non-interest expense     4,216       3,995       8,637       8,207  
Provision for income taxes     933       492       1,950       795  
Net income   $ 2,218     $ 1,172     $ 4,634     $ 2,597  
                 
Selected per Common Share Data:                
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.37     $ 0.19     $ 0.76     $ 0.43  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.37     $ 0.19     $ 0.76     $ 0.43  
Dividend per share   $ 0.12     $ 0.12     $ 0.24     $ 0.24  
Book value per common share (2)   $ 11.74     $ 10.67     $ 11.74     $ 10.67  
                 
Selected Balance Sheet Data:                
Assets   $ 850,659     $ 635,622     $ 850,659     $ 635,622  
Loans, net     701,808       536,674       701,808       536,674  
Deposits     709,473       532,257       709,473       532,257  
Average assets     794,442       622,883       741,642       625,393  
Average earning assets     775,852       606,280       724,791       609,179  
Average shareholders' equity     69,969       63,855       69,269       63,126  
Nonperforming loans     410       715       410       715  
Total nonperforming assets     410       715       410       715  
Troubled debt restructures (accruing)     2,214       2,449       2,214       2,449  
                 
Selected Ratios:                
Return on average assets (1)     1.12 %     0.75 %     1.25 %     0.84 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)     12.71 %     7.36 %     13.42 %     8.30 %
Efficiency ratio (3)     53.59 %     68.34 %     55.90 %     69.05 %
Net interest margin (1)     3.71 %     3.64 %     3.81 %     3.66 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     10.11 %     10.70 %     10.11 %     10.7 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     10.11 %     10.70 %     10.11 %     10.7 %
Total capital ratio     12.30 %     13.00 %     12.30 %     13.0 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.23 %     9.50 %     8.23 %     9.5 %
Common dividend payout ratio (4)     32.82 %     62.12 %     31.44 %     56.06 %
Average shareholders' equity to average assets     8.81 %     10.25 %     9.34 %     10.09 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.06 %     0.13 %     0.06 %     0.13 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.05 %     0.11 %     0.05 %     0.11 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.11 %     1.17 %     1.11 %     1.17 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP   1.28 %     1.17 %     1.28 %     1.17 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans     1923.52 %     885.39 %     1923.52 %     885.39 %
         
(1) Annualized.                
(2) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding.        
(3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains.        
(4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders.        
                 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:                
This news release contains a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP for the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. The Bank has presented this non-GAAP financial measure in the earnings release because it believes that it provides useful information to assess the Bank’s allowance for loan loss reserves. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations, is not required to be uniformly applied, and is not audited. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the allowance for loan losses to total loans determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other financial institutions. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measurement is presented below.        


                         
                         
        June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
        (In thousands)
                         
ACL on loans to Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans                
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans       $ (7,881 )   $ (7,375 )   $ (6,769 )   $ (6,550 )   $ (6,328 )
                         
Loans receivable (GAAP)       $ 709,689     $ 608,775     $ 583,317     $ 560,672     $ 543,002  
Excluding SBA PPP loans   95,534       -       -       -       -  
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP (non-GAAP) $ 614,155     $ 608,775     $ 583,317     $ 560,672     $ 543,002  
                   
ACL on loans to Loans receivable (GAAP)   1.11 %     1.21 %     1.16 %     1.17 %     1.17 %
ACL on loans to Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP)   1.28 %     1.21 %     1.16 %     1.17 %     1.17 %
                         

Primary Logo

