Summit State Bank Reports $1,046,000 or 89% Increase in Net Income for Second Quarter 2020 and Declaration of Dividend

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $2,218,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.37. This compares to net income of $1,172,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.19 for the same quarter in 2019. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.



Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on July 27, 2020 to be paid on August 21, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2020.

Net Income and Results of Operations

Net income increased $1,046,000 or 89% the second quarter of 2020 compared to second quarter of 2019. Net income increased $2,037,000 or 78% in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first six months of 2019.

Net interest income increased to $7,174,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $5,499,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to increases in loan balances with a lesser portion of this increase driven by the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

“The Bank is pleased to announce four consecutive quarters of strong earnings totaling $8,514,000 or $1.40 per share,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO. “Three and a half years ago, we implemented a strategic plan to restructure and grow the Bank’s balance sheet and this plan is now showing consistently strong earnings and balance sheet growth.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic presents a number of economic challenges and we continue to actively support our customers and local businesses in these unprecedented times,” said Reed. “To date we funded over $95,000,000 of PPP loans representing 13.5% of the June 30, 2020 loan portfolio. In these uncertain times we feel fortunate to be a position to help our customers and community. We stand ready to be a continue source of support for them going forward.”

Nonperforming assets were $410,000 or 0.05% of total assets at June 30, 2020 compared to $715,000 or 0.11% at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 consist of loans which are predominantly secured by real property. The Bank had a provision expense of $500,000 in the second quarter of 2020. At June 30, 2020 the allowance for loan losses to total loans including SBA-guaranteed PPP loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2020 and 1.17% at June 30, 2019. Excluding $95,534,000 of PPP loans increases the ratio of allowance for loans losses to 1.28% at June 30, 2020.

In the second quarter of 2020 the Bank deferred payments on over $142,000,000 or 20% of loans in its portfolio. The deferral process increases the total balance due on the loan and re-amortizes the monthly payment through the original maturity date. As of June 30, 2020, approximately $54,000,000 or 9% of the loan portfolio excluding PPP loans were in deferral.

“The Bank has deliberately built its balance sheet growth around strong-performing loans,” notes Reed. “At the onset of the pandemic and continuing through today, the Bank has experienced minimal credit problems. We are actively monitoring our portfolio, assisting our customers through this economic downturn, and ensuring we maintain sufficient loan loss reserves.”

Reed further explains “The Bank will continue monitoring this fluid situation. We are watching trends in high-risk industries including retail, restaurants, and lodging. These high-risk industries comprise approximately 14% of our portfolio and we are increasing our loan loss reserves due to the increased risk of loss.”

Non-interest income increased in the second quarter of 2020 to $693,000 compared to $340,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The Bank recognized $320,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the second quarter of 2019.

Total loans and deposits also increased when comparing the second quarter of 2020 to second quarter of 2019; loans were $701,808,000 in 2020 (includes $95,534,000 of PPP loans) compared to $536,674,000 in 2019 and deposits were $709,473,000 in 2020 compared to $532,257,000 in 2019. The net interest margin increased to 3.71% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.64% for the second quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average assets for the second quarter of 2020 was 1.12%, annualized return on average equity was 12.71% and the efficiency ratio was 53.59%. The second quarter of 2019 had an annualized return on average assets of 0.75%, annualized return on average equity of 7.36% and efficiency ratio of 68.34%.

There was a $221,000 or 6% increase in operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in expenses is primarily due to an increase in employee expenses and occupancy costs. The Bank is leveling off of a growth trend in operating expenses since the middle of 2019 resulting in an improvement in the efficiency ratio by 14.75% when comparing second quarter of 2020 to second quarter of 2019.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $850 million and total equity of $71 million at June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 73% of management are women and minorities with 75% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact: Brian Reed, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4908

SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 8,329 $ 6,630 $ 16,148 $ 13,081 Interest on deposits with banks 7 32 51 133 Interest on investment securities 393 476 762 1,066 Dividends on FHLB stock 87 53 146 108 Total interest income 8,816 7,191 17,107 14,388 Interest expense: Deposits 1,343 1,581 2,788 3,052 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 299 111 621 290 Total interest expense 1,642 1,692 3,409 3,342 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 7,174 5,499 13,698 11,046 Provision for loan losses 500 180 1,100 280 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,674 5,319 12,598 10,766 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 178 219 393 409 Rental income 88 81 175 172 Net gain on loan sales 320 - 1,017 167 Net securities gain - (7 ) 871 (7 ) Other income 107 47 167 92 Total non-interest income 693 340 2,623 833 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 2,431 2,303 5,154 4,960 Occupancy and equipment 424 434 807 857 Other expenses 1,361 1,258 2,676 2,390 Total non-interest expense 4,216 3,995 8,637 8,207 Income before provision for income taxes 3,151 1,664 6,584 3,392 Provision for income taxes 933 492 1,950 795 Net income $ 2,218 $ 1,172 $ 4,634 $ 2,597 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.19 $ 0.76 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.19 $ 0.76 $ 0.43 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,070 6,069 6,070 6,068 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,074 6,075 6,072 6,071





SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share data) June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 67,954 $ 38,299 $ 12,104 Total cash and cash equivalents 67,954 38,299 12,104 Investment securities: Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

- 7,998 7,995 Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $58,807, $53,591 and $59,450) 60,472 54,241 59,853 Total investment securities 60,472 62,239 67,848 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $7,881, $6,769 and $6,328 701,808 576,548 536,674 Bank premises and equipment, net 6,191 6,301 6,324 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,429 3,342 3,341 Goodwill

4,119 4,119 4,119 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 6,686 5,130 5,212 Total assets $ 850,659 $ 695,978 $ 635,622 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand - non interest-bearing $ 202,012 $ 129,084 $ 119,535 Demand - interest-bearing 79,570 69,383 65,227 Savings 36,887 28,359 25,419 Money market 136,754 128,377 99,585 Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit 44,092 76,564 85,315 Other time deposits 210,158 142,070 137,176 Total deposits 709,473 573,837 532,257 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 58,500 45,600 29,300 Junior subordinated debt 5,869 5,862 5,862 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,581 3,335 3,462 Total liabilities 779,423 628,634 570,881 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,069,600, 6,069,600 and 6,067,975 36,981 36,981 36,974 Retained earnings

33,083 29,906 27,483 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 1,172 457 284 Total shareholders' equity 71,236 67,344 64,741 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 850,659 $ 695,978 $ 635,622





Financial Summary (Dollars in thousands except per share data) As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Statement of Income Data: Net interest income $ 7,174 $ 5,499 $ 13,698 $ 11,046 Provision for loan losses 500 180 1,100 280 Non-interest income 693 340 2,623 833 Non-interest expense 4,216 3,995 8,637 8,207 Provision for income taxes 933 492 1,950 795 Net income $ 2,218 $ 1,172 $ 4,634 $ 2,597 Selected per Common Share Data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.19 $ 0.76 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.19 $ 0.76 $ 0.43 Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Book value per common share (2) $ 11.74 $ 10.67 $ 11.74 $ 10.67 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Assets $ 850,659 $ 635,622 $ 850,659 $ 635,622 Loans, net 701,808 536,674 701,808 536,674 Deposits 709,473 532,257 709,473 532,257 Average assets 794,442 622,883 741,642 625,393 Average earning assets 775,852 606,280 724,791 609,179 Average shareholders' equity 69,969 63,855 69,269 63,126 Nonperforming loans 410 715 410 715 Total nonperforming assets 410 715 410 715 Troubled debt restructures (accruing) 2,214 2,449 2,214 2,449 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.12 % 0.75 % 1.25 % 0.84 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (1) 12.71 % 7.36 % 13.42 % 8.30 % Efficiency ratio (3) 53.59 % 68.34 % 55.90 % 69.05 % Net interest margin (1) 3.71 % 3.64 % 3.81 % 3.66 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.11 % 10.70 % 10.11 % 10.7 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.11 % 10.70 % 10.11 % 10.7 % Total capital ratio 12.30 % 13.00 % 12.30 % 13.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.23 % 9.50 % 8.23 % 9.5 % Common dividend payout ratio (4) 32.82 % 62.12 % 31.44 % 56.06 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 8.81 % 10.25 % 9.34 % 10.09 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.06 % 0.13 % 0.06 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11 % 1.17 % 1.11 % 1.17 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP 1.28 % 1.17 % 1.28 % 1.17 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1923.52 % 885.39 % 1923.52 % 885.39 % (1) Annualized. (2) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. (3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains. (4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This news release contains a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP for the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. The Bank has presented this non-GAAP financial measure in the earnings release because it believes that it provides useful information to assess the Bank’s allowance for loan loss reserves. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations, is not required to be uniformly applied, and is not audited. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the allowance for loan losses to total loans determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other financial institutions. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measurement is presented below.



