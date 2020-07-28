Vemanti Group Announces Shareholder Update Call on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. and Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:VMNT), a multi-asset technology-driven company, is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled a shareholder update call at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020.



To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

Vemanti Group, Inc. announced that its portfolio company, Fvndit, Inc. (“Fvndit”), has disbursed a record of over $15M USD in loans to SMEs in Vietnam through its P2P lending marketplace, eLoan JSC (“eLoan”). Tan Tran, CEO, will answer questions and provide a business update for the Company. He stated, “I am excited to have the opportunity to engage with our shareholders and look forward to receiving their questions as well as share our recent accomplishments and progress moving forward in 2020.”

In addition, interested parties may submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 4:00 PM EST on Friday, July 31st, 2020. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. Which questions will be addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the question’s appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/tag/vmnt/ shortly after the call has concluded. An archived version of the webcast will also be available.

About Vemanti Group, Inc.

Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:VMNT) is a technology-driven multi-asset company that seeks to be active in high-growth and emerging markets. Our core strengths are in technology development and investment. We drive growth through acquisition and investment in disruptive and foundational technologies by targeting early-stage companies that have market viable products or by starting a new subsidiary of our own. Strategically, we focus mainly on fintech applications combined with other emerging technologies, including blockchain and machine learning/AI.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/ .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact Information

Vemanti Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

(800) 768-1288

ir@vemanti.com

For SmallCapVoice.com:

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com




