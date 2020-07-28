iMedia Brands Sets Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended August 1, 2020. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



CEO and interim CFO Tim Peterman will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-9039

International dial-in number: (201) 689-8470

Conference ID: 13707534

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 1, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921

International replay number: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13707534

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche lifestyle television networks, niche advertisers and complementary media services in North America. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, Bulldog Shopping Network, Float Left Interactive, J.W. Hulme and iMedia Media Services. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Contacts:

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860