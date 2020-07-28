NRC Health Transitions Annual Healthcare Symposium to Virtual Format

Two-day virtual event brings together healthcare leaders, out-of-industry execs to discuss improving care experiences; Registration now open

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLN, Neb., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer intelligence in healthcare, is transitioning its 26th Annual NRC Health Symposium , still scheduled for August 24-25, to a virtual setting to ensure the health and safety of all participants amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With two days’ worth of experience-focused sessions, this year’s Symposium will educate attending healthcare professionals on how to deepen consumer relationships by bringing more human understanding into healthcare, which is needed now more than ever as the industry continues to navigate a public health crisis. Attendees will gain actionable advice on how to improve the healthcare consumer’s experience, personalize care for many, improve communication with providers and employees, and how to build and maintain consumer loyalty that endures, long after the pandemic is over.



In addition to key members of NRC Health’s leadership team and NRC Health customer organizations like Baycare, Floyd Medical Center, Mission Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital, featured speakers include Kai Wright, a Columbia University lecturer and consulting partner at Ogilvy, who will discuss how to grow a brand in a noisy world. Wendy Sue Swanson, pediatrician and author of Mama Doc Medicine, will also lead a discussion on patient experience and the future of healthcare.

“With the many changes and challenges brought on by COVID-19 these last few months, it’s clearer than ever that healthcare leaders must prioritize patients and patient-provider relationships on a deeper level,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer, NRC Health. “While this year’s Symposium will be different in format, we’re excited to bring the same caliber of content to our attendees and arm them with actionable takeaways on personalizing care and building lasting consumer loyalty at a time when they need it most.”

The full Symposium agenda can be found here .

Winners of NRC Health’s Consumer Loyalty Awards, Excellence Awards, Customer Approved Awards, Employee Approved Awards and the Excellence in Human Understanding Award will also be announced during a virtual reception on August 24.

Event registration for the 26th Annual Symposium is now open with a discounted rate for NRC Health clients. For those unable to attend live sessions, the full Symposium will be recorded and available for later viewing.

About NRC Health

For more than 39 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving human understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com .

