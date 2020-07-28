Paycor Announces New Broker Programming to Further Support Brokers and Their Customers as Importance of Employee Benefits and Wellness Rises

Human Capital Management Company Paycor Provides Brokers the Support, Technology and Industry Expertise they Need to Stay Ahead of the Curve, Helps Solves Their Customers’ Toughest Business Challenges

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announces new programming that further supports broker partners and their customers. The launch of Paycor’s Partner Loyalty Program , Broker Care, GUIDE Elite/GUIDE Elite Pro Implementation, and an Inaugural Broker Advisory Council will allow Paycor to uniquely serve the needs of broker partners and shared customers as the importance of benefits and employee wellness is on the rise.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led a number of companies to evaluate their benefits offerings. According to recent study by LIMRA , about 25% of employers say COVID-19 has made them more interested in making changes to their insurance benefit programs within the next 18 months, and 40% of employers say the coronavirus outbreak has affected their views of the importance of benefits. Health brokers are faced with new challenges and demands from their customers as they seek to navigate this public health emergency and ensure the wellness of their employees. To help meet those demands, brokers are looking for an HCM partner that is as dedicated to the needs of their customers as they are.

Paycor’s new programming provides brokers the support, technology and industry expertise they need to stay ahead of the curve and help solve their customers' toughest business challenges.

The new programming includes:

Broker Care

Through Broker Care, Paycor ensures partners have everything they need to meet and exceed their clients’ expectations. Broker Care provides assistance with everything from workers’ compensation and employee total compensation reports to helping facilitate workflow management and generating EDI file and GL data. Quarterly training programs are also available through Broker Care.





Through Broker Care, Paycor ensures partners have everything they need to meet and exceed their clients’ expectations. Broker Care provides assistance with everything from workers’ compensation and employee total compensation reports to helping facilitate workflow management and generating EDI file and GL data. Quarterly training programs are also available through Broker Care. GUIDE Elite/GUIDE Elite Pro:

As a Broker partner, their clients receive an industry-first, uniquely personalized implementation experience. With GUIDE Elite, Paycor eliminates the stress and frustrations of implementation by providing the guidance and resources needed for a smooth transition. For top broker partners, Paycor takes the experience to the next level, offering a portfolio manager to oversee the health of their clients’ implementation experience and gives their clients even more support during the process.





As a Broker partner, their clients receive an industry-first, uniquely personalized implementation experience. With GUIDE Elite, Paycor eliminates the stress and frustrations of implementation by providing the guidance and resources needed for a smooth transition. For top broker partners, Paycor takes the experience to the next level, offering a portfolio manager to oversee the health of their clients’ implementation experience and gives their clients even more support during the process. Partner Loyalty Program

Paycor’s Partner Loyalty program delivers unparalleled resources and support. As a partner, brokers will receive access to Marketing Development Funds, joint event support and co-branded resources that empower brokers to be an expert business consultant for their clients.





Paycor’s Partner Loyalty program delivers unparalleled resources and support. As a partner, brokers will receive access to Marketing Development Funds, joint event support and co-branded resources that empower brokers to be an expert business consultant for their clients. Broker Advisory Council

Paycor Partners provide unique expertise into the growing health and wellness needs of today’s business leaders. Paycor launched the Partner Advisory Board to allow Paycor’s partners to help shape and guide Paycor’s strategic vision for best serving them and their clients.

These programs are further proof of Paycor’s commitment to helping brokers succeed. Learn more here.

Supporting Quotes

“We are proud to offer this new programing that solidifies our commitment to our broker partners,” said Shaun Scott, Senior Vice President of Strategic Channels at Paycor. “Together we will provide the expertise human resources and business leaders need to grow their business and provide them with the data and insights they need to make a difference in their organization.”

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Katy Bunn

(513) 307-6392

Kbunn@paycor.com