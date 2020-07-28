Brown & Brown of Michigan Uses Indio to Digitize Commercial Lines Application Process

Broker trades historically paper-driven application process for digital experience to provide staff and customers the ability to work remotely

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indio Technologies, a subsidiary of Applied Systems, today announced that Brown & Brown of Michigan has implemented Indio to fully automate the client data capture and application experience for their commercial lines business. Leveraging Indio, Brown & Brown of Michigan has created a collaborative, digital application experience for both the agent and insured to collaborate on the process, ensuring zero down time while supporting remote operations.

“As most of the world is working remotely, it is crucial to offer a digital experience when it is available,” said Jason Vandeberghe, EVP, Brown & Brown of Michigan. “Indio enables us to comply with stay-at-home mandates and protect the safety of our teammates, while still providing outstanding service to our customers via the Indio platform. This has led to a tremendous increase in productivity, ease of doing business, and ultimately increased renewal retention.”

Indio enables agencies to deliver a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. The application uses smart-form automapping to reduce the need for rekeying client information and risk information across individual applications, increasing efficiency while reducing errors and omissions. Agencies can communicate in real time with clients directly within the online insurance forms, enabling back and forth communication and collaboration all within a single application. Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative, easier, and minimize errors and omissions, saving agencies and their clients’ time and money.

“The commercial insurance application and renewal process does not have to be the in-person, back-and-forth process that it’s currently thought to be,” said Mike Furlong, CEO, Indio. “Indio digitizes the traditionally manual application process to create a digital risk data capture experience for Brown & Brown of Michigan’s customers, ensuring business continuity in remote times while serving customers quicker and with the best protection.”

About Indio

Indio, a division of Applied Systems, provides insurance application and renewal software to automate the commercial lines submission process among agencies, brokerages, insurers and the insured. The application provides a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. In simplifying and accelerating the submission and renewal process, Indio enables agencies, brokerages, and insurers to create greater efficiencies and value while providing their insureds a digital customer experience.

