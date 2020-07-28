Freestar Announces Acquisition of Vdopia’s Chocolate App Mediation Platform, Adding Additional Features and Integration Options to its Fully-Managed App Monetization Solution

The Monetization Experts’ Build Upon In-App Success With Acquired Technology, Further Cementing Its Position As The Most Complete Solution For Outsourced Ad Management

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, continues to show incredible growth as it acquires Vdopia’s Chocolate app mediation technology, which is now integrated into the company's in-app monetization platform that launched in 2018. The combined technology allows Freestar to seamlessly power monetization for apps built on nearly any platform with access to all major formats and demand sources via a single SDK.



Freestar’s acquisition of Chocolate’s technology comes on the heels of a successful partnership between the two companies in early 2020 that helped existing Freestar partners increase in-app revenue up to 200%. As a part of the acquisition, Freestar also brings on the key engineers that built the Chocolate mediation platform, further expanding the company's growing app monetization team.

“This is a huge milestone for the company as it is our first acquisition and truly cements us as THE one stop shop for world-class outsourced ad management with the most comprehensive solutions in the market. We are already seeing incredible results from the apps we have transitioned to the new technology and cannot wait to see this segment of the business grow,” said Kurt Donnell, President and CEO of Freestar.

Having seen great success helping midsize to enterprise publishers optimize revenue on desktop and mobile web, the continued push into in-app monetization is a natural extension of Freestar’s yield optimization expertise. “Leveraging our proprietary Ideal Ad Stack technology and the white glove service we are known for, we are really excited to create additional solutions that will help app developers optimize revenue while minimizing the headaches that come with trying to integrate multiple SDKs on their own,” adds Donnell. The company is also eager to help push the continued growth of unified auction technology in-app much like it did with header bidding on desktop and mobile web.

Freestar remains focused on organic growth in 2020 but continues to build out it’s M&A pipeline as opportunities arise to provide its partners with the most robust ad technology offerings in the market.



Vdopia will continue to own and operate its Chocolate Marketplace video SSP business.

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar was founded to simplify the challenges of monetizing websites and apps. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar’s team of monetization experts help publishers, e-commerce sites and apps unleash their true revenue potential. For more information, visit www.freestar.com .

About Chocolate

Chocolate is a global leader in mobile video advertising. Chocolate offers two core products, Chocolate Marketplace, a global programmatic buying and selling platform for mobile video advertising and Chocolate Mediation, an end-to- end monetization solution for app developers & publishers. Vdopia, Inc. DBA Chocolate is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Fremont, CA and India. www.chocolateplatform.com

