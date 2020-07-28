Naveego Announces Complete Self-Service Data Integration with Built-in Master Data Management to Ensure Highest Levels of Data Quality, Accuracy and Governance

Cloud-Native Data Integration and Replication Seamlessly Connects and Transforms All Data Sources for Analytics-Ready Data on Demand for Business Users With No Coding or IT Resources Required

/EIN News/ -- TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naveego© , an emerging leader of cloud-native, distributed data accuracy solutions, today announced the next generation of its Complete Data Accuracy Platform™ . The new release delivers end-to-end, self-service data integration with built-in Master Data Management (MDM) to ensure the highest levels of data quality, accuracy and governance. New data integration and replication capabilities seamlessly connects and transforms all data sources for analytics-ready data on demand for business users and data scientists – with no coding or IT resources required.



According to the International Institute for Analytics , organizations gain a $430 billion advantage when they can effectively transform and use all their data, including critical transactional data. And when non-technical business users can access the data they need for analytics in real-time without dependence on IT or professional services, they achieve significant benefits:

Finance users who spent 75 percent of their time on analytics in 2020, compared with only 25 percent in 2015, were shown to cut costs, improve security and achieve better insights.

Marketers who increased their analytics spending by 375 percent from 2017 to 2020, improved customer acquisition, retention and loyalty.

Sales attained its quota 4x faster with the use of analytics leading to more in-depth customer knowledge and personalization.

“Covid-19 has transformed how we currently live and work. A vast number of employees are working remotely and need access to critical business information to do their jobs,” said Carl Olofson, research vice president for Data Management Software research at IDC . “Data accuracy solutions like Naveego are playing an important role in the digital transformation process by allowing end-users seamlessly to access and gain critical insight from all data sources while ensuring bad data is captured, cleansed and normalized. This enables rapid business decisions they can trust.”

Naveego’s Complete Data Accuracy platform enables non-technical business users to acquire the data they need without having to manually scrub, cleanse and normalize across transactional and multiple data sources. Self-Service, data integration with built-in master data management ensures that enterprises have a single version of the truth to leverage the power of their data for analytics and reporting immediately upon deployment. The result is an 80 percent reduction in cost and implementation that is five times faster than legacy solutions.

New Naveego Features Include:

Comprehensive Data Integration: The addition of transactional data integration and replication allows Naveego to be a complete data integration solution for all your ETL/ELT requirements.

Task Oriented User Experience: The user interface has been redesigned from the ground up to enhance self-service features allowing users to accomplish tasks quickly and easily. By focusing on helping end-users accomplish what they need, Naveego’s customers are now able to deploy a full data integration solution with MDM in a matter of days eliminating the need for costly IT or professional services.



Compliance: New data compliance features support GDPR requirements and the customers ‘right to be forgotten’ giving citizens the power to demand their data be deleted. Naveego catalogs all of your data for full lineage and audit functionality to reduce exposure and risk.



Enhanced Security: The Naveego platform now ties into cloud vendor hosted services, taking advantage of encryption-at-rest technologies. In addition, new features such as Data Masking and Obfuscation shield confidential data such as social security numbers, and credit card information from unintended exposure to reduce the threat of data breaches.

“Simply put, accurate data drives accurate decisions, but keeping massive amounts of specialized data clean and accurate across all systems is very challenging, time consuming and costly,” said Katie Horvath, CEO, Naveego. “The Naveego platform makes it easy for organizations to integrate all their core business data without having to maintain and support custom integrations and data pipelines. Naveego’s self-service data integration with built-in MDM enables Day-One Analytics that empowers companies to innovate faster, continuously improve through real-time feedback and responses and make smarter business decisions to increase shareholder value.”

Naveego fully supports on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments and is partnered with Azure, AWS, Rancher, Google Cloud, Aunalytics and, most recently, Oracle.

About Naveego

Naveego is a leading provider of cloud-first, distributed data accuracy solutions for seamless, end-to-end data integration and self-service Master Data Management (MDM). The Naveego™ Complete Data Accuracy Platform™ leverages the Apache open source framework to enable organizations to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all enterprise data sources in real-time – regardless of its structure or schema. It seamlessly connects to each source whether in the cloud or on-premise and scales effortlessly to ingest data streaming from data lakes, IoT devices and edge services to provide a single, holistic view of all information assets to create analytics ready information and ensure global data health. The solution is easy to install and adopt, and empowers businesses to start taking control of their data in just hours. For more information, call +1 231-346-4144, visit http://www.naveego.com or connect with Naveego on LinkedIn and Twitter .