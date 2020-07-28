Qlik Survey Shows “Data to Insights” Leaders See 23% Increase in Revenue Through Data Pipeline Optimization

New Assessment Tool Enables Every Enterprise to Evaluate their “Data-to-Insights” Capabilities and Gaps in Order to Improve Bottom Line Performance

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® today launched two new resources that build on the recent global IDC study sponsored by Qlik, which shows organizations that invest in creating data-to-insights (D2I) capabilities through modern data and analytics pipelines are seeing significant gains.



Through the new IDC hosted assessment tool ( www.D2I-Score.com ), every organization can evaluate the strengths and gaps in their own data pipelines. The tool also provides a set of recommendations that will help organizations better support and focus strategic investments that can have significant bottom line impact.

“Organizations across the globe are missing a crucial opportunity to impact their performance by turning data into ongoing business value due to gaps in leaky data pipelines,” said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer at Qlik. “Qlik’s unique end-to-end approach to data integration and analytics can help any organization act at the speed of data through improved data-to-insights capabilities that drive tangible business outcomes.”

Additionally, a new Qlik data analytics application titled “Data as the New Water: The Importance of Investing in Data and Analytics Pipelines” provides a detailed geographic breakdown of the significant differences in how respondents in key markets such as the US, UK, Brazil, Australia, Singapore and Japan are positioned to either reap the benefits or fall behind competitors based on the strength of their data pipelines.

The overall survey of 1,200 business leaders shows that those companies with the highest demonstrable D2I capabilities (Leaders), resulting in strong data pipelines that drive better decisions, see significant bottom line impact.

88% of Leaders said operational efficiency improved (versus 76% overall), and the average improvement was 21% (versus 17% overall)

improved (versus 76% overall), and the average improvement was 21% (versus 17% overall) 86% of Leaders said revenue improved (versus 74% overall), and the average improvement was 23% (versus 17% overall)

improved (versus 74% overall), and the average improvement was 23% (versus 17% overall) 90% of Leaders said profit improved (versus 76% overall), and the average improvement was 24% (versus 17% overall)

The geo-specific findings show there are key differences in how each country and region is approaching data pipelines and their D2I capabilities, and how those approaches are impacting business performance.

The average D2I score is 41.6 across the 10 countries surveyed. A per-country analysis shows a large 17-point range, with Brazil showing the highest overall score at 52.5 and France the lowest at 34.9.

There are a wide range of regional differences in the overall D2I scores as well. The Americas region (US, Brazil, Canada) had the highest average score at 45, followed by APAC (India, Singapore, Japan, Australia) at 41.8 and EMEA (UK, France, Germany) at 37.8.

The Americas is seeing a higher than average increase in profit (19%) while APAC is seeing a higher than average efficiency improvement (19.7%).

One of the strongest impacts of a higher D2I score beyond increase in profit or revenue is an increase in customer satisfaction/loyalty, essential for businesses during a COVID-19 impacted market. The overall average of increase in this category was 19.7%, with Australia leading with a 27% improvement and APAC seeing the highest average improvement at 21.5%, followed by the Americas at 19.6 and EMEA at 17.3%.

Virtually every company in every country surveyed (96% or higher) reported a significant challenge in identifying which data sources were valuable. Only companies in Japan and Germany (89%) reported a lower rate of this challenge.

Regardless of the regional differences, every organization is inundated with complex and varied data types. Many are struggling to maximize the value of that data since it’s flowing through unintegrated and leaky data pipelines, often due to a lack of a data catalog and change data capture capabilities. In addition, investments in AI and analytics are being undercut without an agile, automated and agnostic data pipeline that continually transforms data from any cloud, system or source into enterprise-ready information that drives action and outcomes.

Qlik’s data integration and data analytics platforms, together with its data literacy as a service offering, deliver the industry’s only end-to-end approach to Active Intelligence. Unlike traditional BI, Active Intelligence realizes the potential in data pipelines by bringing together data at rest with data in motion for continuous intelligence derived from real-time, up-to-date information, and is specifically designed to take or trigger immediate actions. This eliminates data leaks by closing the gaps from relevant to actionable data (Qlik Data Integration), actionable data to actionable insights (Qlik Analytics) and from investment to value (Data Literacy as a Service).

*Source: IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Qlik, “Transformative Data Through Leadership Survey”, Doc# US46445920, June 16, 2020.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into active intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

Methodology:

In February and March of 2020, IDC conducted a survey of IT and LOB respondents responsible for data management and analytics within their organizations.

A Web-based survey was sent to 1,200 organizations in in 11 countries around the globe: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Singapore, U.K., and U.S.

Respondents were director, vice president, and C-level decision makers.

Respondents represented organizations of varying sizes. All respondent companies had at least 1,000 employees globally.

Respondent companies represented a variety of industries including education, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail/wholesale, transportation, communication, and utilities.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.