LitePoint’s New IQfactATM™ Improves Economics of Testing Cellular CPE, IoT, Telematics and other Mobile Devices

New Wireless Test Automation Suite Delivers Turnkey Support for Simultaneous Testing of Multiple Products That Utilize Pre-Certified Cellular Modules

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced its IQfactATM™ , a wireless turnkey software automation tool that enables manufacturing verification for wireless products using pre-certified 4G, NBIoT and 5G cellular modules.



These cellular modules are designed to be a practical and easy way to add cellular connectivity to new IoT, customer premise equipment (CPE), mobile broadband, laptop computer and automotive telematics designs.

The IQfactATM software is intended to provide a simple, out-of-the-box automation solution to ensure end-product quality. The solution is optimized for manufacturing and incorporates LitePoint’s Asynchronous Parallel Test (APT) multi-DUT scheduling capability to deliver superior test economics.

“There can be a temptation among wireless device manufacturers to depend entirely on their cellular module suppliers to provide tested wireless connectivity. While the module has been pretested by itself, in order to ensure that the final assembly and software installation is successful, there are some essential parametric tests that can ensure wireless connectivity quality of the end-product,” said Rex Chen, director of strategic business development at LitePoint. “The IQfactATM software reduces the per-unit testing costs with a turnkey automation test software solution suitable for pre-certified CPE, IoT, Telematics and other mobile products.”

About IQfactATM

IQfactATM is an automation suite that is designed for use in high-volume manufacturing testing. It works together with LitePoint RF test platforms including the IQxel-MW™, IQxel-MW 7G™, IQxstream-M™ and IQxstream-5G™.

IQfactATM performs rapid RF parametric testing including transmitter power, frequency accuracy, receiver RSSI, as well as pass/failure checking. IQfactATM allows users to build a custom test flow on a per device basis.

The software solution performs the test executive suite by controlling the DUT and RF tester along with the test parameters, log collection and data analysis. IQfactATM supports multiple wireless technologies including 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, NB-IoT, Cat-M, and 5G FR1.

The turnkey software solution provides a simple interface and minimal guidance to operate for manufacturing test. For more information, visit: https://www.litepoint.com/products/iqfactatm-software/ .

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

