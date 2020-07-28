Government approves transition to formal economy

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 28 - The Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers approved this Monday the strategy for the transition of the informal economy to the formal one and the respective action plan for the period 2020-2022. ,

Approved during the seventh Ordinary Meeting of the auxiliary body of the President of the Republic, the strategy presents not only the transition agenda but also the reconversion of the informal economy.

In this regard, the communiqué of the session states that the document takes into account the diagnosis and internal and international recommendations, including those of the International Labour Organisation and the 2030 agenda of the United Nations on the measures that States should adopt to reduce the rate of informality of their economies.

Chaired by President João Lourenço, the session also approved "a set of activities to be developed in the period from July 2020 to March 2021", to improve the business environment in the country.

According to the statement, these actions aim to improve Angola's positioning in the Doing Business ranking, alignment with the World Bank, communication with the consumer public and government entities, with the purpose of sharing the efforts that the country is developing for growth and socio-economic development.

At the meeting, the Angolan Executive's economic team gave its approval to the instructions for the preparation of the General State Budget (OGE) for the year 2021.

The document highlights the principles, rules, procedures and actions to be developed, as well as the timetable to be in force, regarding the process of preparing the proposed General State Budget for the 2021 economic year.