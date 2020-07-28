Win a Year of Free Floats for You and a Friend in A&W Restaurants’ National Root Beer Float Day Sweepstakes

Enter by Aug. 6 using #FloatAFriend

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Ky., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Root Beer Float Day, the annual celebration of the frothy, all-American summertime treat, is quickly approaching, as is the deadline to enter A&W Restaurants’ Float-a-Friend sweepstakes.



To mark National Root Beer Float Day, August 6, A&W is giving away a year’s worth of floats to 10 randomly selected winners and their friends. Root Beer lovers are encouraged to “Float-A-Friend” by nominating someone in their life who deserves free floats.

Enter by 10:00 p.m. on August 6, 2020 at https://bit.ly/floatafriend20 or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #FloatAFriend. Tell A&W who you are nominating and why. Share a photo of you or your friend, if you like.

The 10 grand prizes will be awarded in the form of gift checks for 104 regular-sized floats, enough that each winner and their friend may enjoy a free float every week for a year.

Details and official rules are here: https://bit.ly/fafrules20.

Now in its 101st year, A&W is America’s first and oldest franchise restaurant chain. It still makes Root Beer fresh in each restaurant from real cane sugar, water and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries that are served in a frosty mug alongside burgers, fries, chicken tenders and other All American Food® favorites. There are nearly 1,000 locations worldwide, with approximately 570 in the United States.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892



