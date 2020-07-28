Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,095 in the last 365 days.

Monster Beverage to Report 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2020

Company to Conduct Conference Call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

/EIN News/ -- CORONA, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 will be released on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after the close of the market. The company also said that chairman and chief executive officer, Rodney Sacks, and vice chairman and president, Hilton Schlosberg, will host an investor conference call that same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to review the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast via the Internet at www.monsterbevcorp.com.  For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

Monster Beverage Corporation
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX® maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Caffé Monster® non-carbonated energy coffee drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks.  For more information, visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

CONTACTS: Rodney C. Sacks
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(951) 739-6200

Hilton H. Schlosberg
Vice Chairman
(951) 739-6200

Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin Sfetcu
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980

Primary Logo

You just read:

Monster Beverage to Report 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.