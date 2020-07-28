HLM Venture Partners and .406 Ventures Provide Growth Capital to Behavioral Leader Integrated Medical Case Solutions

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Medical Case Solutions (“IMCS”), a pioneer in evidence-based behavioral health evaluation and treatment in workers’ compensation cases, announced today a new $8.0M investment co-led by HLM Venture Partners and .406 Ventures. IMCS’s early investor Centripetal Capital Partners also participated in this latest funding round.



IMCS is the established leader in evaluating and treating trauma, PTSD, and stress-related injuries for workers’ compensation cases. IMCS’s proprietary approach mitigates the liability of some of the most vexing workers’ compensation cases and provides employees with effective in person and/or telehealth treatment programs that restore health allowing workers to return to work more quickly with fewer long-term negative outcomes.

IMCS is thrilled to be partnering with HLM Venture Partners and .406 Ventures. This growth capital will allow even faster growth by attracting additional talent, enhancing our technology platform, and scaling our already proven methodologies. “The experience that these two successful and well-respected organizations bring to IMCS will propel us to the next level as a leading behavioral health provider in workers’ compensation treatment and recovery,” said Lori Daugherty, IMCS CEO.

HLM Partner, Vin Fabiani, who will be joining the IMCS Board, said, “IMCS serves a significant role in minimizing lost work time due to workers’ compensation claims; HLM is excited to partner with IMCS to increase their recruitment of quality professionals, expand their provider system, and increase their success as a leader in workers’ compensation recovery.”

“IMCS has developed the most advanced behavioral solutions in the industry to address one of the biggest and most challenging problems companies face regarding workers’ compensation claims solutions for expediting return-to-work,” said Liam Donohue, Managing Partner at .406 Ventures. “IMCS’s proven biopsychosocial treatment techniques combined with their growing network of health providers demonstrate their commitment to best practices in the workers’ compensation arena. We’re excited to help improve access to IMCS’s cost-effective quality care programs.”

About IMCS

IMCS is a leader in innovative solutions for injury/trauma prevention, identification, and intervention, with a network including more than 1,200 psychologists, psychiatrists, and licensed clinical social workers serving patients and offering a wide-scale telehealth platform. IMCS serves U.S. workers’ compensation insurance and disability markets in all 50 states, reducing chronic pain, managing trauma, and curbing opioid abuse, using their successful telehealth programs. IMCS leads the industry in biopsychosocial programs with evidence-based outcomes and a proven track-record for transforming workers’ compensation cases.

About HLM Venture Partners

HLM Venture Partners is a leading venture capital firm and one of the nation’s oldest and most experienced in the tech-enabled healthcare services, healthcare information technology, and medical device and diagnostics sectors. Seeking dynamic, emerging-growth companies, HLM invests in the industry’s most innovative companies, including Phreesia, Teladoc, AbleTo, Regroup Therapy, Nordic Consulting, meQuilibrium and ClearDATA. www.hlmvp.com

About .406 Ventures

.406 Ventures is a Boston-based early stage venture capital firm investing in healthcare and enterprise technology companies founded by visionary entrepreneurs. The firm was founded in 2005 and has over $1 billion under management across four core and two opportunity funds. .406 Ventures typically leads, or co-leads, early stage investment rounds and will opportunistically invest in later stage rounds around a deep thesis. .406 Ventures’ healthcare theses focus on systems, technologies, and services that improve clinical delivery, with investments in companies such as Abacus Insights, AbleTo, Axial Healthcare, Heartbeat Health, Iora Health, Nomad Health, Redox and WelbeHealth. Learn more at 406ventures.com.

About Centripetal Capital Partners

Centripetal Capital Partners, usually the lead investor, is a multi-stage venture capital firm with an innovative fund structure that works on the operational and financial strategy for Health & Wellness, Impact, and Market Reimagination companies. Seeking early-stage and growth-equity companies, Centripetal Capital Partners invests in businesses that have a clear, established business plan to help them realize their potential. Centripetal Capital Partners’ team, affiliates, and members consist of experienced entrepreneurs, financiers, executives, and private investors who are successful in creating, funding, building, and crystalizing value.

