CytomX Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

-Teleconference Scheduled for August 6, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. ET-

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® therapeutic technology platform, plans to report second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. We are developing a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics, based on our Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. ﻿CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas and Bristol Myers Squibb.