AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter FY 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) today announced that its second quarter 2020 financial results will be released on Thursday, August 6, 2020 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.

Dial-in Number
U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: (877) 412-6083
International Dial-in Number: (702) 495-1202
Conference ID: 4548238

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 4548238

A telephone replay will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on August 6, 2020 through midnight on August 20, 2020

The webcast with slides will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.amagpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About AMAG
AMAG is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact:
Loraine Spreen
617-866-0303

AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter FY 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020

