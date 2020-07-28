LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC. APPOINTS RICHARD ALDAHAN CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

/EIN News/ -- PLANTATION, FL , July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) (the "Company" or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced the appointment of B. Richard Aldahan as its Chief Operating Officer.

“On behalf of LMP and its Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Richard Aldahan to the LMP team” began Sam Tawfik, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Richard is joining us at a key moment during our active, dealership-group acquisition strategy. His industry experience makes Richard uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability during our due diligence process on the several targets we have identified. In addition to his deep insight into the business, his operational expertise will help us deploy our industry-leading practices during our next-generation of growth as we roll-out e-commerce home delivery, site-to-store, and ship-from-store delivery strategies for our customers”, Tawfik concluded.

Mr. Aldahan’s qualifications span 37 years of automotive industry experience. From 1993 to 2020, Mr. Aldahan held various executive positions as an Owner and Dealer Principal, General Manager, and Treasurer for 13 franchised brands, including Toyota, Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Nissan.

LMP believes Mr. Aldahan’s high-level of automotive dealership exposure will bring significant operational, financial and acquisitions expertise to execute its strategies. Effective immediately, Mr. Aldahan will assume responsibility for marketing, operations, and financial and operational due diligence of prospective acquisitions as well as the alignment and prioritization of Company investments to ensure operational excellence across all LMP holdings.

"LMP's strategy has never been more compelling given the current demand for online vehicle purchases and subscriptions as well as LMP’s current pipeline for prospective dealership-group acquisitions" said Aldahan, LMP’s newly appointed Chief Operating Officer. "I am incredibly energized to help lead LMP to its next phase of innovation and look forward to introduce LMP’s subscription and e-commerce technology at dealerships to continually demonstrate the value of our hybrid model of ecommerce at the growing list of auto dealerships we acquire.”

Prior to starting his career in the automotive industry, Mr. Aldahan attended the University of Cincinnati in Ohio and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in June of 1983. He majored in Finance and Marketing and has been a member of the University of Cincinnati Alumni Association since 1983.

ABOUT LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC. – “BUY, SUBSCRIBE, SELL AND REPEAT.”

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) describes its business model as “Buy, Subscribe, Sell and Repeat.” This means that we “Buy” pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. We “Subscribe” the automobiles to our customers by allowing them to enter into our subscription plan for automobiles in which customers have use of an automobile for a minimum of thirty (30) days. LMP’s all-inclusive vehicle subscription membership includes monthly swaps and covers insurance, maintenance and upkeep. It offers the flexibility to upgrade your vehicle to a more premium model or downgrade for a lesser cost model when you like. We “Sell” our inventory, including automobiles previously included in our rental and subscription programs, to customers as well, and then we “Repeat” the whole process.



For more information visit: lmpmotors.com

