Menlo Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNLO) (“Menlo” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, August 6, before the market opens. Menlo will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, August 6 th @ 8:30amET

Toll Free: 800-263-0877 International: 646-828-8143 Conference ID: 2365810 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140995

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. recently combined with Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to form a different type of biopharmaceutical company working to solve some of today’s most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, the Company is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and now also for ZILXI™ (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea.

For more information about Menlo or its investigational products, visit www.menlotherapeutics.com.

Media Relations:

Bridgette Potratz

Zeno Group

312-755-5462, x5516

bridgette.potratz@zenogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-889-1200

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com