Menlo Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNLO) (“Menlo” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, August 6, before the market opens. Menlo will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast
Thursday, August 6th @ 8:30amET
Toll Free:    800-263-0877
International:  646-828-8143
Conference ID:      2365810
Webcast:    http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140995

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.menlotherapeutics.com promptly after the conference call.

About Menlo Therapeutics
Menlo Therapeutics Inc. recently combined with Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to form a different type of biopharmaceutical company working to solve some of today’s most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, the Company is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and now also for ZILXI™ (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea.

For more information about Menlo or its investigational products, visit www.menlotherapeutics.com. Menlo may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Menlo’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Media Relations:
Bridgette Potratz
Zeno Group
312-755-5462, x5516
bridgette.potratz@zenogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-889-1200
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

