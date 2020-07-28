Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces Move to New Corporate Offices at Texas Medical Center

New Facilities Include Dedicated Laboratory Space for Preclinical Research

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage oncology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression, today announced that it has relocated its corporate operations within the Texas Medical Center in Houston. In addition to new corporate offices, Salarius has opened a new laboratory space in Johnson & Johnson's JLABS @ TMC where Salarius will pursue internal preclinical research and explore new development paths for seclidemstat, the company’s clinical-stage investigational drug candidate.



“We are excited to announce the move into our new corporate offices as we continue to grow as a company and expand our research and development capabilities,” said David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “Our new corporate offices, in particular, the dedicated internal laboratory operations, will allow Salarius to optimize seclidemstat’s development path more innovatively and efficiently, and ultimately help Salarius achieve its goal of positively impacting patients' lives. The Salarius scientific team can also explore additional drug technologies that could expand our position as one of the leading companies in the field of epigenetic oncology.”

Seclidemstat is a reversible LSD1 inhibitor currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone cancer for which there are no approved targeted therapies available. A second Phase 1/2 clinical trial is also underway in advanced solid tumors (AST).

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression, or epigenetic causes of cancers, and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma, for which it has Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for a number of cancers, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “will,” “could,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “target,” and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of Salarius’ move into new corporate offices and laboratory facilities, and the potential contributions thereof, to the Company and its plans to pursue internal preclinical research and explore new development paths for seclidemstat, the continued growth of Salarius and the expansion of its research and development capabilities. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of Salarius to raise additional capital to meet its business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; Salarius’ ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization; available sources of cash, including from CPRIT and its equity line; future clinical trial results; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius’ intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions which may impact the ability of Salarius access capital under its equity line; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of Salarius’ cash resources; and other risks described in Salarius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

