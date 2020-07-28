Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,099 in the last 365 days.

CHF Solutions, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4, 2020

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) announces today that its second quarter 2020 financial results will be released on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET that morning, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the CHF Solutions website at http://ir.chf-solutions.com or access the webcast directly at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events.  Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 303-9826 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2194 (international) and using conference ID: 3591247.  An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor page at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton
Chief Financial Officer
CHF Solutions, Inc.
952-345-4205
ir@chf-solutions.com

- MEDIA:

Jessica Stewing
Health+Commerce
260-336-6202
jstebing@healthandcommerce.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

CHF Solutions, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.