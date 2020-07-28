Verizon Public Sector taps Jennifer Chronis to lead its Federal business

Chronis brings 25+ years of driving digital acceleration for Federal agency partners

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Public Sector today added to its ranks of dedicated and experienced leadership with the appointment of Jennifer Chronis to lead its Federal business starting in early August. Chronis brings more than 25 years of experience in the public sector and in partnering with federal civilian and defense agency clients to deliver solutions and services that help them achieve their missions.



Chronis joins Verizon Public Sector from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where she has served for four years as its General Manager of the Department of Defense (DOD) with direct responsibility for all aspects of AWS’s business with the DOD. During her tenure she helped the DOD accelerate cloud adoption, increase efficiency, enable deeper innovation, and improve mission effectiveness. Chronis was just recently named one of the Top 25 DOD Executives to Watch by Washington Executive for the second consecutive year.



“Jennifer has spent more than two decades serving Federal civilian and defense clients and serving in the military, giving her the unusual ability to experience technology-driven business transformation from the provider and customer perspectives,” said Andrés Irlando, Senior Vice President and President, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “She has demonstrated the ability to improve business performance, build strong relationships with customers and business partners, and help her Federal clients achieve their missions. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”



Prior to AWS, Chronis served in several leadership roles at IBM including Vice President for the DoD business. She also served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years on active duty and in the Army Reserve, retiring from the Army in 2010 as a Lieutenant Colonel.



"I am honored to join the Verizon Public Sector team and support the missions of Verizon’s Federal civilian and defense agency clients,” said Chronis. “The experience and dedication of Verizon’s people, combined with its world-class portfolio of solutions and services tailored to the public sector is unrivaled.”



Michael Maiorana, Verizon’s current Federal business lead, will leave the business at the end of 2020.

