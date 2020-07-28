Harsco Corporation’s Environmental and Clean Earth Divisions Named Top 200 Environmental Firms by Leading Publication

Harsco Environmental appears on list for first time, ranking #27 on Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) annual Top 200 Environmental Firms list

Clean Earth makes list for 10th consecutive year, ranking #48 for 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that its Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth divisions have been named to the Engineering News-Record (ENR) annual Top 200 Environmental Firms list.

For 2020, Harsco Environmental, a premier provider of material processing and environmental services to the global steel and metals industries, placed #27 on the Top 200 list with more than $650 million in 2019 environmental revenue. ENR’s list is also broken down into multiple notable subcategories, where Harsco Environmental ranks #10 in the Top 20 Firms Working in Non-US Locations.

Clean Earth, one of the largest specialty waste processing companies in the U.S., placed #48 on the Top 200 list with nearly $279 million in 2019 environmental revenue, and #16 on the Top 20 Hazardous Waste Firms ranking.

Two years after making a strategic decision to undergo a complete business transformation into a leading global environmental solutions provider, more than 80-percent of Harsco’s revenue now comes from environmental services and products, compared to just 60-percent in 2017.

“We are incredibly proud to have two divisions named to this prestigious industry list, which reinforces our strategic decision to transform into a single-thesis environmental solutions company,” said Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “We are confident that addressing the urgent societal needs of providing innovative environmental services for industrial and specialty waste streams is in the best interest of our people, our planet, our customers and our shareholders.”

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 27 full-service facilities. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our vast portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail, and healthcare markets.