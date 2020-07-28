The Ocean Discovery Institute in San Diego, California Deploys Solar Tree® Products From Envision Solar as Part of its Net Zero Sustainability Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media announced today that Baker Electric deployed two of the company’s Solar Tree® solar-powered sustainable infrastructure products for the Ocean Discovery Institute (“ODI”) in San Diego. ODI empowers young people from underserved urban communities to transform their lives, their community and our world as science and conservation leaders.



Envision Solar has been installing Solar Tree® products since 2008 for organizations like McDonalds, Dell, Kohl’s and San Diego Gas and Electric. Envision’s new generation of Solar Tree® products with on-board battery storage and the same ARC Technology used in the Company’s EV ARC™ products, are designed to provide charging for electric buses, electric heavy-duty vehicles, electric agricultural equipment, public transportation and growing electric vehicle options in the construction industry. Solar Tree® DCFC products do not require a connection to the utility grid and will continue to fuel vital vehicles during grid failures and provide an emergency source of power to first responders or others.

“With companies like Tesla, Daimler/Freightliner and Cummins bringing all-electric heavy-duty semi-trucks to market and with laws being passed in California and Europe, we believe the demand for sustainable heavy-duty EV charging infrastructure products will increase dramatically in the coming years,” said Envision Solar CEO Desmond Wheatley. “This new generation Solar Tree product will serve electric vehicles in the shipping, transportation, construction and agriculture industries.”

In a move to tackle climate change, California will require manufacturers to sell more electric trucks starting in 2024. The measure, approved unanimously in June by the California Air Resources Board, says that by 2045 all new trucks sold in the state should be zero-emissions. Electrification of heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) can provide simultaneous gains in freight efficiency, emissions reductions and performance improvements. Class 3-8 trucks represent a disproportionate contribution to emissions; they are 5% of vehicles on US roads yet produce 28% of vehicle emissions. Government regulations from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) are mandating GHG (greenhouse gas) reductions further spurring future growth in the electrification of HDVs.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

