InsuraGuest Goes Live with Vacation Rental Property Management Software Provider Hostfully

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSX-V: ISGI) (the “Company” or “InsuraGuest”), through its wholly owned U.S. Hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest, is pleased to announce it has gone live with end-to-end vacation rental property management software provider Hostfully.

The InsuraGuest® Hospitality Liability coverages can now be purchased by the Hostfully client. Each client may elect to use (“turn on”) the InsuraGuest® application within Hostfully. Once in use, the client will use the InsuraGuest® Hospitality Liability coverages to address claims made by guests and their occupants on a primary basis. The InsuraGuest Hospitality coverages will afford coverage for accidental property damage, theft of guests’ personal property while at the vacation rental property, as well as accidental medical expenses and accidental death and dismemberment.

“We are excited to launch our Hospitality Liability coverages in the vacation rental sector through the Hostfully property management system, and to their 2,500 clients,” said Douglas Anderson, InsuraGuest Inc.’s chairman and CEO. “Additionally, Hostfully won the ‘Best All-Around Vacation Rental Software’ award from VRMB Keystone Awards in 2019, so we are honored to be able to work with such a seasoned team as Hostfully and their president and co-founder David Jacoby.”

“Hostfully is constantly improving its Property Management Platform to help vacation rental owners,” states Jacoby. “Adding InsuraGuest® Hospitality Liability coverages to our vendor list will help managers add a layer of protection between the property and the guest, while lowering the property’s current risk ratio and claim ratio. In the end, InsuraGuest will help the property control its general liability costs by transferring covered risks to InsuraGuest.”

Hostfully, Inc.

Hostfully is a complete, end-to-end property management platform that helps vacation rental property managers increase bookings and boost revenues. By streamlining the workflow and simplifying daily operational needs of vacation rental businesses, Hostfully empowers property managers to provide 5-star hospitality at scale in an affordable, easy-to-use solution.

For more information, visit the company’s website at: www.Hostfully.com

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX.V: ISGI) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that’s disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to deliver digital insurance to multiple sectors. We’re transforming the way insurance is delivered with the revolutionary idea that insurance should be bought, not sold.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company’s website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The Insurance industry is intensely competitive and the Company’s competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance it will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company’s current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



