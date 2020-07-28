Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Friday, August 14, 2020

Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the market opens on Friday, August 14, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on the same day hosted by Albert Manzone (Chief Executive Officer) and Andy Rusie (Chief Financial Officer).



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 705-6003 or for international callers by dialing (201) 493-6725. A replay of the call will be available until August 28, 2020 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13707498.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

ABOUT WHOLE EARTH BRANDS

Whole Earth Brands is a global platform of branded products and ingredients focused on the consumer transition towards healthier lifestyles, such as free from sugar, natural solutions, plant-based and clean label. Whole Earth Brands Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of zero/low sugar and calorie sweeteners as well as reduced sugar products with brands including Whole Earth®, Pure Via®, Equal®, and Canderel®. The Company’s branded product line Magnasweet offers versatile masking agents, sweetness intensifiers and extenders and flavor enhancers. The company has a vision to expand its branded portfolio globally through investment opportunities in additional categories, with better for you clean label alternatives in the quest to “Open a World of Goodness™” to consumers and their families. For more information, please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. The words “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “expand,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the documents we file (or furnish) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.