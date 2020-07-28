Micron Medical Appoints Veteran Medtech Executive Nick Ansari as Senior Vice President of Sales

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Medical, a privately-held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture and pre-commercialization of innovative wireless, minimally invasive, electroceutical solutions for urological conditions, today announced the appointment of Nick Ansari as Senior Vice President of Sales. Mr. Ansari has an impressive track record of success with more than 25 years of experience in field sales and commercialization in the medical device technology industry. He will lead the Company’s US based sales initiatives, focused on the launch of the Protect PNS technology, expected to become commercially available early 2021. Protect PNS is the world’s first implantable, office-based, drug free tibial nerve stimulator system for treatment of the symptoms related to overactive bladder (OAB), which affects over 37 Million people in the US.



“We are pleased to welcome Nick to the team as we prepare to commercialize our transformative Protect PNS wireless micro-sized neurostimulator technology,” said Stephen Deitsch, CEO of Micron Medical. “Nick is a veteran sales executive with extensive experience in helping emerging medical technology companies gain market share with the introduction of innovative technologies. He will be a valuable asset as we continue to advance this important medical device in multiple urologic indications, including OAB, a debilitating condition affecting over 600 million individuals worldwide.”

Mr. Ansari has served in executive sales roles within emerging and global medical device companies, including neuromodulation enterprises. From 2016 to 2019, Mr. Ansari was Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Reshape-EnteroMedics, a publicly traded neuromodulation medical device company treating obesity and metabolic diseases, where he led a 700% increase in device sales in under three years. Previously, Mr. Ansari was Senior Vice President of Sales at Lanx from 2010 to 2013, where he oversaw the doubling of core sales to more than $80 million before a sale to Biomet. Earlier in his career, he held senior commercialization leadership roles at several leading medical technology companies, including Globus Medical, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson DePuy, and Stryker.

“I am excited to join the dynamic team at Micron Medical during the pre-commercialization period in the Company’s corporate evolution,” said Mr. Ansari. “I look forward to developing and executing a strategic commercial plan that maximizes the sales potential of Protect PNS. Protect PNS will shift the treatment paradigm in urology, and Micron Medical has a critical opportunity to address an important unmet medical need for many patients.”

Protect PNS is currently in clinical development and recruiting patients for a multi-center, prospective, randomized, controlled, non-inferiority, clinical trial of tibial nerve versus sacral nerve stimulation in the treatment of urinary urgency and incontinence resulting from refractory OAB.

About Micron Medical

Micron Medical is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and pre-commercialization of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective urological solutions that are easily incorporated into their daily lives. Micron’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform for neuromodulation to standard of care, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic impact of urology care management. www.micronmed.com

