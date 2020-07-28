H2O Innovation Announces the Appointment of a New Officer

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce the appointment of Gregory Madden as Chief Strategic Officer (“CSO”).



“Our vision is to continue to grow while maximizing customer’s retention, thus recurring revenues. To do so, the Corporation’s marketing focus, internally and externally, must evolve to present and deliver the full value of H 2 O Innovation’s customer-oriented solutions. As we intend to continue M&A activities, we must ensure that acquired companies are well integrated and that synergies are fully captured. The addition of Gregory Madden within the officer team, will enhance the integration of the companies and products acquired. His role, assisted with the other managers, will also enable to promote the different product offerings of each business line more widely known across the Corporation. By doing so, we will optimize the synergies between our different pillars and multiple business lines to generate more cross-selling and value for our shareholders”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H 2 O Innovation.

Gregory’s engineering career in the water industry began more than 20 years ago. After earning his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Colorado School of Mines, he got his start building water treatment systems for beverage plants. He evolved through various positions in the water industry, picking up his MBA from the University of Wisconsin along the way, and has developed a recognized expertise in both water chemistry and membrane technology. As part of the H 2 O Innovation team for over 10 years, Gregory has served in many positions in the organization, most recently serving as Vice President of Aftermarket Services since 2017.

As CSO, Gregory will also focus on integrating acquired companies like Genesys, which was added to the H 2 O Innovation Group in November of 2019. The combination of PWT and Genesys expands our network to over 100 specialty membrane chemical distributors in 70 countries. In addition, he will oversee projects like the ongoing rebranding of the H 2 O Innovation’s third business pillar, Operation and Maintenance.

“Gregory is a valuable contributor to the water treatment industry, including his multi-layered involvement with the American Membrane Technology Association (AMTA). His in-depth knowledge of H 2 O Innovation combined with his unique strategic insights and understanding of the industry gives him the breadth of skills to carry out the mandates that will be entrusted to him. Finally, by appointing an individual from the U.S. as our 4th corporate officer, we will complement our overall corporate representation from our main regional market, the United States”, added Lisa Henthorne, Chair of the Board of Directors of H 2 O Innovation.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and aftermarket services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:

H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com



Contact:

Marc Blanchet

+1 418-688-0170

marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3363b5c0-8ee1-4eb4-8cba-d7383bfffdba