Starton Therapeutics to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapeutics, announced today that Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners, on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium



Presentation Details:

Date: August 5, 2020

Time: 10:30 am Eastern Time .

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapeutics. Starton uses proven transdermal technology with proprietary drivers to obtain new indications or develop on-label superiority for patients with hematological malignancies. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com

Starton Investor Relations:

investors@startontx.com

+1 800 449 5405