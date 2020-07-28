CrossTower names quantitative crypto hedge fund LedgerPrime as new client and liquidity provider

Companies to discuss crypto market infrastructure trends on joint August 5 webinar, “Building Blockchain Infrastructure: Market Maturation Issues”

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossTower, a new exchange operator founded by capital markets veterans on a mission to mainstream digital asset investing and trading, today announced quantitative digital asset hedge fund LedgerPrime as a new client.

New York-based LedgerPrime, one of the most active crypto hedge funds, trades significant volumes of crypto assets on several leading derivatives and spot exchanges today, and CrossTower is now one of its preferred destinations. Founded in 2017, privately held LedgerPrime offers digital asset portfolio management, trading, investment research and data.

“The addition of LedgerPrime as a client enables us to continue improving our spreads and trading volumes following our May launch,” said CrossTower Co-Founder and President Kristin Boggiano. “We’re well-aligned with LedgerPrime to support the growth of these markets by providing a high-caliber onramp for both institutional and retail traders.”

LedgerPrime turned to CrossTower for its rigorous regulatory safeguards and robust technological infrastructure that hedge funds and active traders require. LedgerPrime Chief Investment Officer Shiliang Tang expects a significant pick up in interest from US institutional investors in the digital asset markets this year will continue to increase in the second half of the year, and will be supportive of Bitcoin prices in the medium to long term.

“Naturally, regulated exchanges like CrossTower will play an important role in facilitating this inflow of capital,” Tang explained. “We were also attracted to CrossTower’s innovative inverted maker-taker pricing model, which we see as a crypto industry first.”

Join CrossTower, LedgerPrime, and digital asset accountant and advisory firm Friedman LLC Wednesday August 5th 4pm – 5pm ET for their webinar “Building Blockchain Infrastructure: Market Maturation Issues.” Those interested can register for this free webinar here.

CrossTower supports crypto-to-crypto trading in the nine most widely traded currencies: Bitcoin, Ether, LiteCoin, USDC, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Stellar, Chainlink, Basic Attention Token and ZCash. Those interested can access the CrossTower platform here.

ABOUT CROSSTOWER

CrossTower is an exchange operator founded by capital markets veterans on a mission to mainstream digital asset trading and investing. We have built a multi-asset platform for institutional and individual investors with best-in-class safeguards, services and capabilities to make the next-generation financial markets a reality. CrossTower has methodically built its platform, leveraging its trading experience, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing as well as regulatory and client service models, to ensure the success of the exchange at launch and well into the future. For more information, visit www.crosstower.com.

ABOUT LEDGERPRIME

New York-based LedgerPrime is an actively managed quantitative hedge fund deploying a market neutral, systematic investment approach targeting steady capital growth and superior risk-adjusted returns. We provide our investors a low volatility exposure to digital asset markets via quantitative and systematic strategies utilizing spot and derivative instruments. We provide consistent and predictable market liquidity in both spot and derivative instruments, ensuring high liquidity and market depth, narrow spreads, and transparent price discovery, which allow investors and participants to trade more efficiently. For more, visit www.ledgerprime.com

