Esports Entertainment Group Appoints Jeff Cohen as VP Strategic Planning and IR

/EIN News/ -- BIRKIRKARA, Malta, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, appointed Jeff Cohen as Vice President Strategic Planning and IR.



Cohen was previously an equity analyst covering gaming and esports for Stephens Inc., a leading Wall Street investment bank and asset manager. Frequently quoted by the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNBC and The Fly, Cohen has appeared on CheddarTV and several prominent gaming industry podcasts and maintains relationships with major buyside investment firms. Prior to joining Stephens in 2017, Cohen was an analyst in the Equity Special Situations Group at Barclays. Cohen earned his Bachelor’s in Government at Harvard University and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Columbia Business School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our team,” commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “He’s been a leading analyst in the gaming and esports arena, and his wealth of knowledge and relationships with major buyside players are great assets for us as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

Cohen stated, “I am excited to join the Esports Entertainment team and look forward to providing value as we work to capitalize on multiple opportunities in the rapidly evolving global esports market.”

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Company maintains offices in Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com



