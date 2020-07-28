DocNetwork Announces Launch of New COVID-19 Screening Tools for Camps, Schools, and Businesses

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DocNetwork, through their CampDoc and SchoolDoc platforms, is continuing to define the cutting edge in health and safety with the launch of new COVID-19 prescreening and screening tools.



As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our world, camps, child care, schools, and businesses must prepare to ensure the health and safety of their campers, students, and employees. Through the DocNetwork platform, organizations can prescreen, screen, and report on exposures to decrease risk.

“We are committed to developing solutions to keep health and safety at the forefront of program operations,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, founder and CEO of DocNetwork. “Many organizations are unsure how to safely resume operations, and our new tools will help reduce transmission and monitor contact tracing.”

The DocNetwork prescreening tool allows campers, students, and employees to complete a custom set of questions so organizations can capture symptom and exposure data before anyone arrives on-site. Organizations may also complete on-site screening, and document temperature checks and symptoms upon an individual’s arrival.

DocNetwork works with a diverse group of organizations, including traditional day and residential camps, YMCAs, JCCs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, parks and recreation facilities, colleges and universities, and K-12 public, private, and charter schools. More recently, law offices, coworking spaces, and logistics companies have adopted the DocNetwork platform to help prescreen and screen employees.

“With the changing nature of the pandemic and state regulations, it is essential that the tools we develop at DocNetwork be flexible and powerful,” said Kirsten Pearson, Director of Operations at DocNetwork. “With our new DocNetwork prescreening and screening tools, all organizations can now analyze symptoms, exposures, and trends for COVID-19 in real time.”

Through their CampDoc and SchoolDoc platforms, DocNetwork offers the most comprehensive solution to ensure the health and safety of children and adults when they are away from home. The DocNetwork suite includes their flagship electronic health record, online registration, check-in and attendance tracking, travel and emergency medical protection, text message alerts, and discounted medical supplies.

DocNetwork is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize safety in camps, schools and businesses. A collaborative effort between doctors, nurses, camp and school directors, and business owners, DocNetwork helps organizations manage health forms, allergies, medications, and illness and injury tracking. DocNetwork also offers online registration, travel and emergency medical protection, emergency text message alerts, discounted camp medical supplies, and one-way parent emails, check-in and attendance, and COVID-19 screening tools. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com, www.schooldoc.com or call 734-619-8300.

