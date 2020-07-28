Orlando International Airport Approves Tellabs Optical LAN for South Terminal Network

The award goes to Tellabs Optical LAN who is the only bidder to demonstrate a fully functioning system as deployed at other airports similar in complexity and scale to Orlando International Airport.

/EIN News/ -- CARROLLTON, Texas, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions announces that Tellabs® Optical LAN (OLAN) is approved and awarded by the Greater Orlando Airport Authority (GOAA). Tellabs OLAN was selected as the mission-critical network of choice, which will provide fiber-optic telecommunications technology and deliver modern high-speed connectivity throughout Orlando International Airport South Terminal.



Passive Optical LAN architecture is favored by Orlando International Airport as the design reduces the number of communication rooms and copper wire connections needed to provide mission-critical connectivity across the vast airport property.

Tellabs is the only bidder to demonstrate a comprehensive Optical LAN solution relative to business qualifications, product capability, equipment demonstration and price proposal. In addition, Tellabs is the only firm with a fully functioning OLAN system as installed at other airports similar in complexity and scale. This unanimous selection is also driven by the fact that Tellabs demonstrated:

Multiple International Airport References

Complete automated system fail-over and recovery

Pass All Types of Orlando Airport Data Services

Support of IP Digital Audio over Optical LAN

Architecture Matches Orlando Airport’s Preferred Design

“Throughout the evaluation process GOAA clearly witnessed Tellabs’ comprehensive features, greatest number of airport customers, most diverse experience, and widest industry interoperability,” said Kristen Gonzalez, Tellabs Vice-President of Enterprise Commercial Sales. “We are excited to move on to the next phase of this long-term relationship to prove our commitment to a customer-first culture, and award-winning support for GOAA and the extended Orlando International Airport team.”

You can read more about the Tellabs Optical LAN system being used by both airports and train stations by accessing our online Transportation resources available on our website.

Tellabs is leading network innovations with access technologies built to exceed today’s demands while delivering modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.

