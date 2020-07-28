Update in Lawsuit for Investors in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: GVA shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) and continue to hold any of those NYSE: GVA shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 13, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Granite Construction Incorporated over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged, that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014, that there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects, that the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 20, 2020, an amended complaint was filed and on March 26, 2020, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended complaint. On May 20, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.

Those who purchased Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

