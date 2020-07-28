Cowen Announces Record Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020

Reports Record 2Q20 US GAAP Net Income of $112.1 million or $3.83 per share



Record Economic Operating Income of $166.9 million, or $5.69 per share

The Nikola investment contributed $64.9 million to Economic Operating Income, or $2.21 per share

Strong Book Value Growth, up $5.82 per share to $28.96, Tangible Book Value up $5.86 to $22.94 per share

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) (“Cowen” or “the Company”) today announced its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cowen, said, "We outperformed across the entire organization in the second quarter. With record revenues in our banking and markets businesses as well as a strong contribution from our investment management operations, we generated record profitability, even before factoring in the unrealized investment gains from Nikola. In an environment of heightened volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty, we remain dedicated to helping our clients navigate with our strategic advice, capital raising expertise, advanced execution capabilities and world-class research and differentiated investment products.”





Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

US GAAP Economic Operating Income Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions, except per share information) 2020 2019 Δ % 2020 2019 Δ % Revenue $ 418.8 $ 292.2 43 % $ 558.7 $ 244.4 129 % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 112.1 $ 4.1 N/A $ 166.9 $ 20.4 718 % Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted) $ 3.83 $ 0.13 N/A $ 5.69 $ 0.65 775 % Note: Throughout this press release the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures appears under the section, "Reconciliation of US GAAP (Unaudited) to Economic Operating Income (Loss)."





Second Quarter 2020 Operating Financial Highlights (US GAAP) (unaudited)

Second quarter 2020 US GAAP revenue was $418.8 million compared to $292.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Second quarter 2020 US GAAP employee compensation and benefits expenses was $305.3 million, an increase of $168.9 million from the prior-year period.

Second quarter 2020 US GAAP income tax expense was $44.9 million compared to $5.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Second quarter 2020 US GAAP total expenses totaled $411.5 million, an increase of $164.0 million from the prior-year period.

Second quarter 2020 US GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $112.1 million compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Operating Financial Highlights (Non-GAAP)

Record Investment Banking performance:

- Strongest quarter on record driven by capital markets activity in biotech and healthcare tools & diagnostics. Revenues for the month of June alone surpassed any quarter on record.

- M&A revenue strong despite difficult economic backdrop, including record single fee from Nikola engagement.



- Markets revenue, which includes brokerage, financing and other revenue, was a record $169.2 million ($2.69 million/day).

- Posted strong performances in electronic trading, European trading, derivatives and prime brokerage.

- Securities finance and special situations, including SPAC trading, rebounded sharply after a difficult 1Q20.



- Record incentive income accrual driven by IPOs in the healthcare investment strategy portfolio and strong performance in the activist strategy. Management fee revenue run-rate at highest level since 2016.



- Record investment income driven by valuation of Nikola investment ($129.8 million) and rebound in other balance sheet investments.

- Reduced investment risk in portfolio in March/April and increased hedging to reflect a more volatile trading environment due to economic uncertainty.

Capital Optimization Update

As of June 30, 2020, Cowen had book value of $28.96 per common share and tangible book value per common share of $22.94, up from book value of $24.77 and tangible book value of $18.72 at December 31, 2019.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased $6.6 million of its common stock, or 446,800 shares, at an average price of $14.67 under the Company's existing share repurchase program.

Outside the share repurchase program, in the second quarter of 2020 the Company acquired approximately $3.2 million of shares as a result of net share settlements relating to the vesting of equity awards, or 262,160 shares, at an average price of $12.22.

For the first half of 2020, the Company repurchased 1,830,457 shares for $24.6 million, or an average price of $13.42 under the Company's existing share repurchase program. Outside the share repurchase program, in the first half of 2020 the Company acquired approximately $6 million of shares as a result of net share settlements relating to the vesting of equity awards, or 490,717 shares at an average price of $12.29.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company maintained its quarterly cash dividend payable on its common stock. On July 21, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per common share, payable on September 15, 2020, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2020.





Select Balance Sheet Data

(Amounts in millions, except per share information) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cowen Inc. stockholders' equity $ 901.7 $ 809.9 Common equity (CE) $ 800.4 $ 708.5 Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 634.1 $ 535.6 Book value per share (CE/CSO) $ 28.96 $ 24.77 Tangible book value per share (TCE/CSO) $ 22.94 $ 18.72 Common shares outstanding (CSO) 27.6 28.6 Note: Common Equity (CE) is calculated as Cowen Inc, stockholders’ equity less our preferred stock issuance.

Tangible common equity (TCE) is calculated as common equity (CE) less goodwill and net intangible assets.













Cowen Inc. US GAAP Preliminary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Investment banking $ 203,982 $ 114,705 $ 309,010 $ 194,811 Brokerage 147,224 111,382 286,586 208,845 Management fees 11,653 7,039 23,257 14,180 Incentive income — 8 — 23 Interest and dividends 47,918 40,047 89,995 69,139 Reimbursement from affiliates 247 254 508 542 Reinsurance premiums 5,967 14,331 16,438 20,922 Other 1,490 930 3,340 1,991 Consolidated Funds revenues 359 3,468 3,515 5,808 Total revenue 418,840 292,164 732,649 516,261 Interest and dividends expense 49,304 39,528 88,096 68,612 Total net revenue 369,536 252,636 644,553 447,649 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 305,282 136,409 429,710 268,291 Reinsurance claims, commissions and amortization of deferred acquisition costs 6,434 10,782 16,864 16,944 Operating, general, administrative and other expenses 92,027 89,063 180,166 167,064 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,200 4,952 11,642 9,908 Goodwill impairment — 4,100 — 4,100 Consolidated Funds expenses 1,585 2,231 4,299 3,713 Total expenses 411,528 247,537 642,681 470,020 Other income (loss) Net (losses) gains on securities, derivatives and other investments 196,502 3,910 152,519 42,994 Consolidated Funds net (losses) gains 37,370 5,782 (35,795 ) 7,640 Total other income (loss) 233,872 9,692 116,724 50,634 Income (loss) before income taxes 191,880 14,791 118,596 28,263 Income tax expense/(benefit) 44,932 5,073 43,759 8,250 Net income (loss) 146,948 9,718 74,837 20,013 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and funds 33,113 3,906 (29,075 ) 4,418 Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. 113,835 5,812 103,912 15,595 Less: Preferred stock dividends 1,698 1,698 3,396 3,396 Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders $ 112,137 $ 4,114 $ 100,516 $ 12,199 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 4.01 $ 0.14 $ 3.55 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 3.83 $ 0.13 $ 3.39 $ 0.39 Weighted average shares used in per share data: Basic 27,983 29,769 28,289 29,766 Diluted 29,316 31,522 29,644 31,572













Second Quarter 2020 Economic Income Financial Review

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Investment banking $ 190,430 $ — $ 190,430 $ 104,216 $ — $ 104,216 $ 289,627 $ — $ 289,627 $ 187,212 $ — $ 187,212 Brokerage 167,067 — 167,067 124,044 — 124,044 299,739 — 299,739 235,916 — 235,916 Management fees 14,234 168 14,402 9,968 500 10,468 27,351 372 27,723 19,695 1,203 20,898 Incentive income 45,392 983 46,375 2,633 1,596 4,229 43,449 (1,161 ) 42,288 19,270 1,706 20,976 Investment income (loss) 142,379 (1,893 ) 140,486 (6,513 ) 3,626 (2,887 ) 122,931 (13,548 ) 109,383 2,914 4,467 7,381 Other revenues (62 ) 2 (60 ) 4,304 15 4,319 498 2 500 5,427 51 5,478 Total revenue 559,440 (740 ) 558,700 238,652 5,737 244,389 783,595 (14,335 ) 769,260 470,434 7,427 477,861 Interest Expense / Discount Amortization 6,102 1,469 7,571 5,298 1,408 6,706 12,445 2,904 15,349 10,615 2,655 13,270 Total net revenues 553,338 (2,209 ) 551,129 233,354 4,329 237,683 771,150 (17,239 ) 753,911 459,819 4,772 464,591 Compensation & Benefits 304,644 438 305,082 134,454 1,955 136,409 429,650 1,136 430,786 264,703 3,652 268,355 Fixed non-compensation expense 34,755 105 34,860 37,171 1,244 38,415 72,094 251 72,345 71,428 1,862 73,290 Variable non-compensation expense 40,817 5 40,822 39,428 40 39,468 84,109 12 84,121 76,514 85 76,599 Depreciation & Amortization 5,657 6 5,663 4,945 7 4,952 11,085 12 11,097 9,884 24 9,908 Non-Controlling Interest 1,739 — 1,739 1,258 — 1,258 3,479 — 3,479 2,283 — 2,283 Total expenses 387,612 554 388,166 217,256 3,246 220,502 600,417 1,411 601,828 424,812 5,623 430,435 Less: Preferred Dividend 1,387 311 1,698 1,341 357 1,698 2,745 651 3,396 2,717 679 3,396 Economic Income (Loss) attributable to Common Shareholders 164,339 (3,074 ) 161,265 14,757 726 15,483 167,988 (19,301 ) 148,687 32,290 (1,530 ) 30,760 Add: Depreciation & Amortization 5,657 6 5,663 4,945 7 4,952 11,085 12 11,097 9,884 24 9,908 Economic Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Common Shareholders $ 169,996 $ (3,068 ) $ 166,928 $ 19,702 $ 733 $ 20,435 $ 179,073 $ (19,289 ) $ 159,784 $ 42,174 $ (1,506 ) $ 40,668 Economic Income per common share $ 5.61 $ (0.10 ) $ 5.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.02 $ 0.49 $ 5.67 $ (0.65 ) $ 5.02 $ 1.02 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.97 Economic Operating Income per common share $ 5.80 $ (0.10 ) $ 5.69 $ 0.63 $ 0.02 $ 0.65 $ 6.04 $ (0.65 ) $ 5.39 $ 1.34 $ (0.05 ) $ 1.29





Revenues included in Economic Income were a record $558.7 million versus $244.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 129%. Op Co revenue included in economic income was $559.4 million while Asset Co revenue included in economic income was a loss of $0.7 million.

Investment Banking revenues were a record $190.4 million, up 83% versus the prior-year period, driven by stronger ECM activity as well as higher-fee M&A transactions.

Brokerage revenues of $167.1 million were up 35% versus the prior-year period, driven by strength in derivatives, electronic trading and non-US trading.

Management Fees rose 38% year-over-year to $14.4 million in the second quarter, driven by the launch of the sustainability strategy and growth in assets in the private healthcare strategy and the healthcare royalties strategy. Management fees included a gain of $0.2 million in Asset Co.

Incentive Income posted record revenues of $46.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, up from $4.2 million in the prior-year period. Second quarter 2020 incentive income reflects stronger investment performance in the healthcare strategy and the activist strategy, as well as a gain of $1.0 million in Asset Co.

Investment Income posted record revenues of $140.5 million, versus a loss of $2.9 million in the prior-year period. The second quarter 2020 revenues include a $129.8 million unrealized gain on the investment in Nikola and improved performance in the event driven strategy, the healthcare strategy and the activist strategy. Investment income includes markdowns in Asset Co investments of $1.9 million.

Compensation and benefits expense was $305.1 million compared to $136.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was due to higher revenues, and includes a 50% compensation-to-revenue accrual for the unrealized gains from the Nikola investment. Despite the increase in the compensation accrual amount, the second quarter 2020 compensation-to-revenue ratio fell to 54.6%, down from 59.6% in 1Q20 and down from 55.8% in 2Q19.

Fixed non-compensation expenses decreased $3.6 million from the prior-year period to $34.9 million. The decrease was due in part to lower professional fees and consulting costs.

Variable non-compensation expenses were $40.8 million, up from $39.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase is related in part to higher brokerage and trade execution costs due to increased volumes, offset by lower travel, entertainment and business development expenses.

Economic Operating Income, which represents Economic Income attributable to common stockholders before depreciation and amortization, was $166.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, up from $20.4 million in the prior-year period. Second quarter 2020 Economic Operating Income for Op Co was $170.0 million, while Asset Co Economic Operating loss was $3.1 million.

Assets Under Management As of June 30, 2020, the Company had assets under management of $11.5 billion, up $0.7 billion from March 31, 2020 and a decrease of $0.6 billion from June 30, 2019, respectively.

Invested Capital As of June 30, 2020, the Company had invested capital in Op Co totaling $711.8 million, up from $539.9 million as of March 31, 2020. The biggest increase was the stake in Nikola Corporation ($129.8 million).

As of July 1, 2020, the Company had invested capital in Asset Co totaling $124.4 million, a reduction of $2.3 million from the invested capital invested as of March 31, 2020.

The largest Asset Co investments were the stake in Italian wireless broadband provider Linkem ($73.6 million), private equity funds Formation8/Eclipse ($38.9 million) and other private investments ($5.1 million).

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and investment management. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Cowen Inc. Common Stockholders to Economic Income and Economic Operating Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollar amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 US GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders $ 112,137 $ 4,114 $ 100,516 $ 12,199 Adjustments: Income tax expense (benefit) 44,837 5,039 43,554 8,281 Uncrystallized incentive fees — 150 — 606 Amortization of discount on convertible debt 1,131 1,071 2,242 2,117 Retainer fees revenue deferred for US GAAP — 836 — 2,272 Contingent liability adjustments 2,596 — 1,758 — Goodwill & intangible impairment 545 4,100 545 4,100 Transaction-related and other costs 19 173 72 1,185 Economic Income (Loss) $ 161,265 $ 15,483 $ 148,687 $ 30,760 Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,663 4,952 11,097 9,908 Economic Operating Income (Loss) $ 166,928 $ 20,435 $ 159,784 $ 40,668









Earnings Per Common Share (Diluted) to Economic Income Per Common Share (Diluted) and Economic Operating Income Per Common Share (Diluted)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars per share) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted): $ 3.83 $ 0.13 $ 3.39 $ 0.39 Adjustments: Income tax expense (benefit) 1.53 0.16 1.47 0.26 Uncrystallized incentive fees — — — 0.02 Amortization of discount on convertible debt 0.04 0.03 0.08 0.07 Retainer fees revenue deferred for US GAAP — 0.03 — 0.07 Fund start-up costs recognized for US GAAP — — — — Contingent liability adjustments 0.09 — 0.06 — Goodwill & intangible impairment 0.01 0.13 0.02 0.12 Transaction-related and other costs — 0.01 — 0.04 Economic income (Loss) per common share (diluted) $ 5.50 $ 0.49 $ 5.02 $ 0.97 Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense 0.19 0.16 0.37 0.32 Economic Operating Income (Loss) per common share (diluted) $ 5.69 $ 0.65 $ 5.39 $ 1.29













Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 US GAAP Reclassifications and Adjustments Economic Income (Dollars amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) Management Reclassifications Fund Consolidation Reclassifications (j) Income Statement Adjustments Total Economic Income/(Loss) Operating Company Asset Company Revenues Investment banking $ 203,982 $ (13,552 ) a, b $ — $ — $ 190,430 $ 190,430 $ — Brokerage 147,224 19,843 c, h — — 167,067 167,067 — Management fees 11,653 2,114 d, e 635 — 14,402 14,234 168 Incentive income (loss) — 46,375 e — — 46,375 45,392 983 Investment income (loss) — 140,486 f — — 140,486 142,379 (1,893 ) Interest and dividends 47,918 (47,918 ) c — — — — — Reimbursement from affiliates 247 (272 ) b 25 — — — — Reinsurance premiums 5,967 (5,967 ) g — — — — — Other revenue 1,490 (1,532 ) g (18 ) — (60 ) (62 ) 2 Consolidated Funds revenues 359 — (359 ) — — — — Total revenues 418,840 139,577 283 — 558,700 559,440 (740 ) Interest expense (Economic Income/(Loss)) / Interest and dividend expense (US GAAP) 49,304 (40,602 ) c — (1,131 ) l 7,571 6,102 1,469 Total net revenues 369,536 180,179 283 1,131 551,129 553,338 (2,209 ) Expenses Compensation & Benefits 305,282 (200 ) i — 305,082 304,644 438 Fixed non-compensation expense — 37,475 e, j — (2,615 ) m 34,860 34,755 105 Variable non-compensation expense — 40,822 j — — 40,822 40,817 5 Other non-compensation US GAAP expense 98,461 (98,461 ) a, b, d, g, i — — — — — Depreciation & Amortization 6,200 8 — (545 ) p 5,663 5,657 6 Non-Controlling Interest — 1,739 j — — 1,739 1,739 — Consolidated Funds expenses 1,585 — (1,585 ) — — — — Total expenses 411,528 (18,617 ) (1,585 ) (3,160 ) 388,166 387,612 554 Other income (loss) 233,872 (201,994 ) e, f, h (31,878 ) — — — — Income taxes expense / (benefit) 44,932 (95 ) — 44,837 n — — — Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and investment funds 33,113 (3,103 ) j (30,010 ) — — — — Income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. 113,835 — — (40,546 ) 162,963 165,726 (2,763 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 1,698 — — — 1,698 1,387 311 Economic Income (Loss)/ Income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders 112,137 — — (40,546 ) 161,265 164,339 (3,074 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,663 5,657 6 Economic Operating Income (Loss) $ 166,928 $ 169,996 $ (3,068 )













Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 US GAAP Reclassifications and Adjustments Economic Income (Dollars amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) Management Reclassifications Fund Consolidation Reclassifications (k) Income Statement Adjustments Total Economic Income/(Loss) Operating Company Asset Company Revenues Investment banking $ 114,705 $ (11,325 ) a, b $ — $ 836 o $ 104,216 $ 104,216 $ — Brokerage 111,382 12,662 c, h — — 124,044 124,044 — Management fees 7,039 2,864 d, e 565 — 10,468 9,968 500 Incentive income (loss) 8 4,071 e — 150 o 4,229 2,633 1,596 Investment income (loss) — (2,887 ) f — — (2,887 ) (6,513 ) 3,626 Interest and dividends 40,047 (40,047 ) c — — — — — Reimbursement from affiliates 254 (287 ) b 33 — — — — Reinsurance premiums 14,331 (14,331 ) g — — — — — Other revenue 930 3,401 g (12 ) — 4,319 4,304 15 Consolidated Funds revenues 3,468 — (3,468 ) — — — — Total revenues 292,164 (45,879 ) (2,882 ) 986 244,389 238,652 5,737 Interest expense (Economic Income/(Loss)) / Interest and dividend expense (US GAAP) 39,528 (31,751 ) c — (1,071 ) l 6,706 5,298 1,408 Total net revenues 252,636 (14,128 ) (2,882 ) 2,057 237,683 233,354 4,329 Expenses Compensation & Benefits 136,409 — i — — 136,409 134,454 1,955 Fixed non-compensation expense — 38,588 e, j — (173 ) m 38,415 37,171 1,244 Variable non-compensation expense — 39,468 j — — 39,468 39,428 40 Other non-compensation US GAAP expense 99,845 (99,845 ) a, b, d, g, i — — — — — Depreciation & Amortization 4,952 — — — 4,952 4,945 7 Non-Controlling Interest — 1,258 j — — 1,258 1,258 — Goodwill impairments 4,100 — — (4,100 ) p — — — Consolidated Funds expenses 2,231 — (2,231 ) — — — — Total expenses 247,537 (20,531 ) (2,231 ) (4,273 ) 220,502 217,256 3,246 Other income (loss) 9,692 (6,865 ) e, f, h (2,827 ) — — — — Income taxes expense / (benefit) 5,073 (34 ) — (5,039 ) o — — — Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and investment funds 3,906 (428 ) j (3,478 ) — — — Income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. 5,812 — — 11,369 17,181 16,098 1,083 Less: Preferred stock dividends 1,698 — — — 1,698 1,341 357 Economic Income (Loss)/ Income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders 4,114 — — 11,369 15,483 14,757 726 Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,952 4,945 7 Economic Operating Income (Loss) $ 20,435 $ 19,702 $ 733













Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 US GAAP Reclassifications and Adjustments Economic Income (Dollars amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) Management Reclassifications Fund Consolidation Reclassifications (k) Income Statement Adjustments Total Economic Income/(Loss) Operating Company Asset Company Revenues Investment banking $ 309,010 $ (19,383 ) a, b $ — $ — $ 289,627 $ 289,627 $ — Brokerage 286,586 13,153 c, h — — 299,739 299,739 — Management fees 23,257 3,154 d, e 1,312 — 27,723 27,351 372 Incentive income (loss) — 42,288 e — — 42,288 43,449 (1,161 ) Investment income (loss) — 109,383 f — — 109,383 122,931 (13,548 ) Interest and dividends 89,995 (89,995 ) c — — — — — Reimbursement from affiliates 508 (558 ) b 50 — — — — Reinsurance premiums 16,438 (16,438 ) g — — — — — Other revenue 3,340 (2,822 ) g (18 ) — 500 498 2 Consolidated Funds revenues 3,515 — (3,515 ) — — — — Total revenues 732,649 38,782 (2,171 ) — 769,260 783,595 (14,335 ) Interest expense (Economic Income/(Loss)) / Interest and dividend expense (US GAAP) 88,096 (70,505 ) c — (2,242 ) l 15,349 12,445 2,904 Total net revenues 644,553 109,287 (2,171 ) 2,242 753,911 771,150 (17,239 ) Expenses Compensation & Benefits 429,710 1,076 i — — 430,786 429,650 1,136 Fixed non-compensation expense — 74,175 e, j — (1,830 ) m 72,345 72,094 251 Variable non-compensation expense — 84,121 j — — 84,121 84,109 12 Other non-compensation US GAAP expense 197,030 (197,030 ) a, b, d, g, i — — — Depreciation & Amortization 11,642 — — (545 ) p 11,097 11,085 12 Non-Controlling Interest — 3,479 j — — 3,479 3,479 — Consolidated Funds expenses 4,299 — (4,299 ) — — — — Total expenses 642,681 (34,179 ) (4,299 ) (2,375 ) 601,828 600,417 1,411 Other income (loss) 116,724 (146,902 ) e, f, h 30,178 — — — — Income taxes expense / (benefit) 43,759 (205 ) — (43,554 ) — — — Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and investment funds (29,075 ) (3,231 ) j 32,306 — — — — Income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. $ 103,912 — — 48,171 n 152,083 170,733 (18,650 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 3,396 — — — 3,396 2,745 651 Economic Income (Loss)/ Income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders $ 100,516 $ — $ — $ 48,171 148,687 167,988 (19,301 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense 11,097 11,085 12 Economic Operating Income (Loss) $ 159,784 $ 179,073 $ (19,289 )













Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 US GAAP Reclassifications and Adjustments Economic Income (Dollars amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) Management Reclassifications Fund Consolidation Reclassifications (k) Income Statement Adjustments Total Economic Income/(Loss) Operating Company Asset Company Revenues Investment banking $ 194,811 $ (9,871 ) a, b $ — $ 2,272 o $ 187,212 $ 187,212 $ — Brokerage 208,845 27,071 c, h — — 235,916 235,916 — Management fees 14,180 5,651 d, e 1,067 — 20,898 19,695 1,203 Incentive income (loss) 23 19,804 e 543 606 o 20,976 19,270 1,706 Investment income (loss) — 7,381 f — — 7,381 2,914 4,467 Interest and dividends 69,139 (69,139 ) c — — — — — Reimbursement from affiliates 542 (609 ) b 67 — — — — Reinsurance premiums 20,922 (20,922 ) g — — — — — Other revenue 1,991 3,499 g (12 ) — 5,478 5,427 51 Consolidated Funds revenues 5,808 — (5,808 ) — — — — Total revenues 516,261 (37,135 ) (4,143 ) 2,878 477,861 470,434 7,427 Interest expense (Economic Income/(Loss)) / Interest and dividend expense (US GAAP) 68,612 (53,225 ) c — (2,117 ) l 13,270 10,615 2,655 Total net revenues 447,649 16,090 (4,143 ) 4,995 464,591 459,819 4,772 Expenses Compensation & Benefits 268,291 64 i — — 268,355 264,703 3,652 Fixed non-compensation expense — 74,475 e, j — (1,185 ) m 73,290 71,428 1,862 Variable non-compensation expense — 76,599 j — — 76,599 76,514 85 Other non-compensation US GAAP expense 184,008 (184,008 ) a, b, d, g, i — — — — — Depreciation & Amortization 9,908 — — — 9,908 9,884 24 Non-Controlling Interest — 2,283 j — — 2,283 2,283 — Goodwill impairment 4,100 — — (4,100 ) p — — — Consolidated Funds expenses 3,713 — (3,713 ) — — — — Total expenses 470,020 (30,587 ) (3,713 ) (5,285 ) 430,435 424,812 5,623 Other income (loss) 50,634 (47,186 ) e, f, h (3,448 ) — — — — Income taxes expense / (benefit) 8,250 31 — (8,281 ) n — — — Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and investment funds 4,418 (540 ) j (3,878 ) — — — — Income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. $ 15,595 — — 18,561 34,156 35,007 (851 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 3,396 — — — 3,396 2,717 679 Economic Income (Loss)/ Income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders $ 12,199 $ — $ — $ 18,561 30,760 32,290 (1,530 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense 9,908 9,884 24 Economic Operating Income (Loss) $ 40,668 $ 42,174 $ (1,506 )









Adjustments made to US GAAP net income (loss) to arrive at Economic Operating Income (Loss)

Management Reclassifications Management reclassification adjustments and fund consolidation reclassification adjustments have no effect on economic income. These adjustments are reclassifications to change the location of certain line items. a Economic Income (Loss) presents underwriting expenses net of investment banking revenues. b Economic Income (Loss) presents expenses reimbursed from clients and affiliates within their respective expense category but is included as a part of revenues under US GAAP. c Economic Income (Loss) brokerage revenues included net securities borrowed and securities loaned activities which are shown gross in interest income and interest expense for US GAAP. d Economic Income (Loss) recognizes revenues net of fund start-up costs and distribution fees paid to agents. e Economic Income (Loss) recognizes the Company's proportionate share of management and incentive fees and associated share of expenses on a gross basis for certain real estate operating entities, the healthcare royalty business and the activist business. Additionally, carried interest, which the Company applies an equity ownership model to, is recorded in other income (loss) for US GAAP and is shown as incentive income for Economic Income (Loss). f Economic Income (Loss) recognizes Company income from proprietary trading (including interest and dividends) for which the majority of this activity is shown in other income (loss) for US GAAP reporting. g Economic Income (Loss) recognizes underwriting income from the Company's insurance related activities, net of expenses, within other revenue. The costs are recorded within expenses for US GAAP reporting. h Economic Income (Loss) recognizes gains and losses on investments held as part of the Company's facilitation and trading business within brokerage revenues as these investments are directly related to the markets business activities. i Economic Income (Loss) presents certain payments to associated banking partners as compensation rather than non-compensation expenses. j Economic Income (Loss) presents US GAAP expenses as either Fixed non-compensation or Variable non-compensation expenses. The Company also presents US GAAP Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests within total other expenses for Economic Income (Loss). Fund Consolidation Reclassifications k The impacts of consolidation and the related elimination entries of the Consolidated Funds are not included in Economic Income (Loss). Adjustments to reconcile to US GAAP net income (loss) included elimination of incentive income and management fees earned from the Consolidated Funds and addition of investment fund expenses excluding management fees paid, investment fund revenues and investment income (loss). Income Statement Adjustments l Economic Income (Loss) excludes the amortization of discount on convertible debt. m Economic Income (Loss) excludes acquisition related adjustments as management does not consider these items when evaluating the performance of the Company. n Economic Income (Loss) excludes income taxes. o For periods prior to the first quarter of 2020, Economic Income (Loss) records a) income from uncrystallized incentive fees and b) retainer fees, relating to investment banking activities, earned during the period that would otherwise be deferred until closing for US GAAP reporting. Similar amounts are not adjusted subsequently. p Economic Income (Loss) excludes goodwill and intangible impairment.



