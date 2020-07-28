Introducing Robin Return, a Collection of Workplace Tools to Ensure Employees Feel Safe and Confident as They Transition Back to the Office

Robin launched distance planning, contact tracing via reservations and check-ins, flexible seating with interactive maps, and workplace analytics to help Ciena, Elastic, Mimecast, and more plan, implement, and measure their phased office reopenings

BOSTON, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, workplace experience software company Robin launched a collection of tools designed to help companies of all sizes safely reopen and implement long-term, flexible work strategies. Robin Return addresses immediate COVID-19 requirements by helping workplace teams lay out physical office space while adhering to capacity and social distancing guidelines; track conference room, desk, and space utilization for contract tracing; and provide flexible seating options and wayfinding for employees to choose where they work and understand how to get there. Robin Return is uniquely designed to help companies manage phased returns and makes it easy to transition to a people-centric, flexible workplace strategy, which is becoming increasingly essential in today's modern workplace.



“On average, only 13 percent of employees are interested in returning to the office right now,” said Sam Dunn, CEO and co-founder of Robin. “Said another way, the workplace needs to earn its people back and software that can help employees maximize their in-office experience is key.”

Robin Return includes the following tools:

Distance planning: Gives office leaders a birds-eye view of their entire workplace and the ability to manipulate seating arrangements to allow for maximum capacity while socially distanced, setting radial parameters around desks that can be customized based on current or future needs.

Gives office leaders a birds-eye view of their entire workplace and the ability to manipulate seating arrangements to allow for maximum capacity while socially distanced, setting radial parameters around desks that can be customized based on current or future needs. Contact tracing via reservations and check-ins: Confirms individual and team usage of conference rooms, desks, and other bookable spaces throughout the office.

Confirms individual and team usage of conference rooms, desks, and other bookable spaces throughout the office. Flexible seating with interactive maps: Offers short-term and long-term bookable seating options via a desktop map, in-office kiosk, or phone app, as well as provides wayfinding support for employees to navigate the office.

Offers short-term and long-term bookable seating options via a desktop map, in-office kiosk, or phone app, as well as provides wayfinding support for employees to navigate the office. Workplace analytics: Includes robust reporting for workplace leaders to answer questions such as: Who was in the office and when? Are people coming back to the office? Do we have enough desks?

Together, these tools were developed as a direct response to customer needs and the ever-changing physical distancing recommendations, safety guidelines, and workplace flexibility initiatives being observed across the U.S. and around the globe.

“Robin has taken the guesswork out of occupancy planning to safely reopen our workplaces,” said Corey Williams, regional workplace lead for the Americas at Elastic, a global search and data analytics company using Robin in its 38 offices not only for phasing office reopenings, but also for a long-term distributed workplace strategy. “Requiring only a few clicks, the desk distancing tool allows us to quickly establish capacity limits across all of our offices. Providing the visuals of safely-distanced workstations along with transparency around office utilization, will empower our employees with the confidence they need to decide on a safe return to the workplace.”

“Even if companies can address concerns about office safety, around 75 percent of employees say a mix of office-based and remote working is the best way forward post COVID-19,” continued Dunn. “When COVID-19 subsides, working from anywhere will remain popular, and that will force companies to become more flexible. Simply put, the work-from-home genie is out of the bottle.”

About Robin

Robin helps companies all over the world deliver a better workplace experience and has done so since 2014 with the introduction of their conference room scheduling tablet app. Today, Robin’s software enables people to do their best work with an interactive office map that helps to find spaces, desks, and colleagues. Used by hundreds of thousands of employees from over 1,600 companies, including HubSpot, Shopify, and Twitter, Robin empowers workplace professionals to build the best version of their office. Robin is headquartered in Boston with over 130 employees. See what the company is up to at robinpowered.com .

