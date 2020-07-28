Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,095 in the last 365 days.

Everi Holdings to Report 2020 Second Quarter Results on August 4 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2020 second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day. 

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (323) 794-2093. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 3113868. The replay will be available until August 11, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Presentations”).

About Everi Holdings

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, digital, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Everi Holdings Inc.
William Pfund
VP, Investor Relations
702-676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
212-835-8500 or evri@jcir.com

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Everi Holdings to Report 2020 Second Quarter Results on August 4 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.