VIBES Fine Rolling Papers Introduces The Highly Anticipated Cubano Cone Alongside New Streetwear Collection

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the launch of VIBES™ Cubano Cones and a new VIBES apparel collection featuring six unique designs across 25 items. VIBES Fine Rolling Papers is a joint venture between Greenlane and Berner the extremely influential rapper, serial entrepreneur, and founder of Cookies. Cultivated and crafted in France, and then cut and kitted in the Dominican Republic, VIBES offers a curated assortment of premium cones, rolling paper and branded accessories with a mission to create the ultimate smoking experience for connoisseurs.



“We created and curated VIBES papers for the connoisseur with the goal of bringing true innovation to the industry. With the introduction of The Cubano, we have innovated upon the standard width and size of a traditional cone. We believe The Cubano uniquely compliments our generation, culture, and my cannabis brand: Cookies. I couldn’t be more excited to roll out The Cubano globally,” said Berner, CEO and Co-Founder of VIBES Rolling Papers.

The Cubano Cone is longer than a king size paper and significantly wider in diameter. Each cone is meticulously hand rolled with a structure capable of maintaining its shape when packed while the draft angle ensures it burns consistently all the way through. The Cubano is available in all three VIBES paper blends, Ultra Thin, Hemp, and Rice, and can hold up to 8 grams of dry material. As with all VIBES paper products, The Cubano uses all-natural acacia tree gum for a perfect seal. They are currently available in limited quantities through select authorized retailers, and vibespapers.com .

VIBES launched in 2019 and has gained a strong reputation for producing superior quality papers and connecting with consumers in an authentic way. VIBES apparel and accessories have allowed the company to make the jump from rolling papers to establishing itself as a genuine lifestyle brand.

In addition to its new Cubano Cones, VIBES will drop a new apparel collection on its website VibesPapers.com on Friday, July 31st.The collection consists of six new designs: GOAT, Cheetah, 3D, Joint Cloud, Queen, and Block spread across 25 items including shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, fleece pants, and more. The featured graphics were crowd sourced through VIBES’ Instagram art contest held earlier this year in March. This new apparel collection expands on VIBES’ line of premium branded accessories. Visit VibesPapers.com after Friday, July 31st, to shop these products and more.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

