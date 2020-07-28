Award-Winning Creative Renata Florio Appointed Chief Creative Officer for Ogilvy Health

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health today announced industry-renowned creative lead Renata Florio has joined the agency as chief creative officer (CCO), where she will have creative oversight of all of the agency’s US-based offices. Renata joins Ogilvy Health from Ogilvy’s New York office where she served as a global executive creative director overseeing creative for its health and wellness offerings for the past three years.



Ms. Florio brings a wealth of experience both within and outside of the healthcare marketing arena, having created and executed campaigns for some of the world’s largest consumer and healthcare brands. With her extensive international marketing experience acquired over the course of her 25-year career, Ms. Florio has been responsible for brand campaigns in more than 80 countries, covering all media channels. Ms. Florio will report to Andrew Schirmer and work closely with Kate Cronin in their roles as co-presidents of Ogilvy Health.

“We are really fortunate to have found the perfect candidate for this role within the Ogilvy family; Renata will bring her rich consumer and global experience to the health practice, as well as the deep relationships she has built throughout the agency network,” Mr. Schirmer commented. “Her reputation as a tireless, passionate and motivating creative leader will serve us well as we continue to drive a collaborative and unified offering across the whole of Ogilvy Health,” he added.

Ms. Florio responded, “I'm thrilled with the appointment and so proud to be working with Andrew and an outstanding team of health experts. Health is in the center of all we do—especially now—and there's no better place to be than at Ogilvy Health. I’m ready to work hard and smart to help grow the business and further elevate the creative work.”

Ms. Florio is a highly decorated creative force with more than 50 recognitions from some of the most prestigious creative competitions in the industry, including Cannes Lions, the Effie Awards, CLIO Awards, One Show Awards, London International Awards, and the New York Festivals Advertising Awards. She is highly regarded in the creative ecosphere; Ms. Florio has been nominated for Creativepool’s Influencer of the Year and was acknowledged as one of the Extraordinary Women in the Makers@Ogilvy competition. Additionally, she has served as a jury member on juries for Cannes Lions, One Show and the New York Festivals competitions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65418134-a983-461e-a7fc-f049a361287e