PV Nano Cell Appoints Mr. Masayuki Tani as New Advisory Board Member

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell, Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF) ("PV Nano Cell" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that it has appointed on July 20th, 2020 Mr. Masayuki Tani as a new advisory board member.



For the past three decades, Mr. Tani served in a variety of business executive roles including Vice President of digital products at Ricoh corporation, President and CEO at Lexmark Co. Ltd. (IBM printer subsidiary), COO at InoMicro Incorporated (ITOCHU affiliate) and Chairman of the board at Funai Corp. US and Europe. Mr. Tani established Hyper Marketing Co. Ltd, a printing-related technologies and solutions provider, in 1996 and serves as its president. Mr. Tani's domain expertise is in the printing and IT markets with focus on business management, sales and distribution. Mr. Tani joined PV Nano Cell a year ago, as an investor and also to lead the company’s business efforts in Japan.

Mr. Tani commented, “I am so glad to be joining the advisory board of PV Nano Cell since the Printed Electronics market in Japan is in the stage of founding for all metal ink manufacturers except for PV Nano Cell who is in the growing stage because of their experience with major metal industrial printing companies in the USA and Europe. PV Nano Cell has in depth knowledge of the various inkjet print heads, sintering technologies, various substrates and of course our metal inks. We can leverage these advantages to be a solution provider to many types of end users and act as enablers in the Printed Electronics industry in Japan.”

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “Japan is a very important market for PV Nano Cell. The leading inkjet print head manufacturers are located in Japan as well as important leading customers implementing digital conductive printing. We have been working with Tani-san for the past year, both as a business partner and investor. Tani-san has been instrumental in developing our business in Japan and we are today working with a local conglomerate on a introducing turnkey, mass-production printing solution that is based on our DemonJet Pro printer and Sicrys™ inks. Tani-san is also in regular contact with numerous Japanese corporations that are interested in adopting our conductive digital printing solutions. I am sure having Tani-san join our advisory board will greatly help us with further development of the business and to form strategic alliances with important Japanese industry players – a win-win combination of Japanese business and Israeli innovation.”

As previously published, PV Nano Cell recently announced that it has launched a new, mass-production customer focused program to offer turnkey printing solutions for high-volume manufacturing. The company has made remarkable advancements in developing and implementing turnkey solutions for mass-production printing customers. These turnkey solutions include full implementation of the printing solution in the customer's automated production line. A significant part of implementing the turnkey solution will be to provide full automation and integration between the overall production line and the printing line segment. The company is already heavily involved in such turnkey solutions related to the energy and healthcare markets.

PV Nano Cell, Ltd.

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and copper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: automotive, photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Digiflex Ltd

Digiflex, a fully owned subsidiary of PV Nano Cell, provides cost efficient printing solutions for graphic arts and low volume and prototyping in electronic manufacturing. For more information, please visit https://www.digiflex-print.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



